Himanta Sarma says ‘beemar’ Nitish Kumar needs treatment, asks JDU to remove him as Bihar CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party refused to accept Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's apology over his 'population control' remark as it continued its protest in the state assembly on Thursday, demanding his resignation. As the party reiterated its claim that Kumar has lost his mental balance, Assam chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma demanded he be removed as the chief minister of Bihar as he needed "rest and treatment".

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in the Assembly on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

"This is not the first time that he has given such a statement. He has lost his mental balance. I request JDU leaders to give him rest and proper treatment. You should be mentally fit for the post of CM; I think he is not fit for it right now," Sarma said in Madhya Pradesh.

Sarma said his remark showed he was "beemar (ill)" and such a person shouldn't run the state.

"His party should remove him from the chief minister's post. A chief minister with a lost mental balance is a threat to the state," he added.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File)

Speaking on the importance of education in population control in the Bihar assembly on Tuesday, Nitish Kumar explained in a crude fashion how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. After the remark triggered outrage, he apologised on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, however, said his apology won't work.

"A person who insults women like this has no right to be a CM. He should leave the position, apologising won't work," he said.

Amravati MP Navneet Rana said: "You should talk about providing justice to women of Bihar. We do not want your apology, you should give your resignation."

On Thursday, BJP MLAs continued their protest inside the Bihar assembly for the second consecutive day. They raised slogans inside the house demanding Kumar's resignation, leading to the speaker adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm.

On Wednesday, PM Modi slammed Kumar, saying his act brought disrepute to India.

"A politician who is acting as the flag bearer of the INDI alliance and is playing several games to uproot the current central government; this leader said something unimaginable inside the assembly in front of women politicians. He made obscene remarks. Koi sharm nahi hai unko (He has no shame). Not even a single leader of INDI alliance was ready to say even one word against this insult to women. Those who keep such views about women, can they do any good for you? Can they save your honour?” Modi said.

