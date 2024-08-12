Hindenburg report LIVE updates: Research firm asks SEBI chief to reveal client list for offshore firms
Hindenburg report LIVE updates: In a late-night series of posts on X on Sunday, Hindenburg Research claimed that the joint statement by SEBI chief Madhabi Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch, brought up more questions that needed to be clarified. The research firm asked Buch to reveal a client list of all those consulting with her on her offshore investments to match whether they are related to the firms that SEBI is supposed to be regulating....Read More
In the post they also claimed Buch confirmed the firm's allegation, in her response, that the offshore fund was run by her husband Dhaval Buch's childhood friend, a director in the Adani Group, which was a major conflict of interest.
On August 10, Hindenburg Research, a US short seller and financial investigation firm, released a report titled - ‘Whistleblower Documents Reveal SEBI’s Chairperson Had Stake In Obscure Offshore Entities Used In Adani Money Siphoning Scandal’.
The report followed up on their 2023 allegations against the Adani group for financial misconduct and stock price manipulation. In their 2024 report, they claimed that SEBI chief Madhabi Buch and her husband had made investments in offshore funds which were controlled by Gautam Adani's brother Vinod Adani.
These same offshore firms had been accused of being central to the Adani group's financial fraud.
SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch issued a response, stating that the claims by Hindenburg were baseless and that her financial records were an open book.
Adani group denies allegations, says it is malicious attempt by Hindenburg to avoid being under scanner
Hindenburg report LIVE updates: The Adani group released a statement on the report by Hindenburg research stating that it was a “malicious, mischievous and manipulative selections of publicly available information” and that the claims made had been discredited by the Supreme Court already.
They also said, “for a discredited short-seller under the scanner for several violations of Indian securities laws, Hindenburg's allegations are no more than red herrings thrown by a desperate entity with total contempt for Indian laws.”
Govt sources suggest Hindenburg report is a plan to attack Indian market regulator SEBI: Report
Hindenburg report LIVE updates: In a report by TOI, government sources suggest that the report on the SEBI chief published by Hindenburg research could be an attempt to ‘make a quick buck’ by destabilising Indian markets and its market regulator.
Research firm asks SEBI chairperson to reveal client list in offshore firms
Research firm Hindenburg, in a series of late night posts on X, asked SEBI chief Madhabi Buch to reveal the list of consulting clients in her investments in offshore firms linked to the Adani group.
They stated that her involvement, through her husband, was a massive conflict of interest and for the sake of transparency she should reveal the clients to see if any of them were supposed to be regulated by the SEBI.