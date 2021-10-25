Hindu man killed by family of Muslim partner: Karnataka Police

A Hindu man was allegedly murdered by the kin of a Muslim woman he was in a relationship with, in Vijayapura district of Karnataka, police said on Sunday.

The woman’s maternal uncle and younger brother were arrested after they confessed to the crime, they added.

According to the police, the 34-year-old man, identified as Ravi Nimargi, went missing on Thursday. His family lodged a complaint the next day expressing apprehension that he may have been killed by the relatives of the Muslim woman.

“On the same evening, we got a call from the woman, saying his life could be in danger. We informed the police. She had also called the police. My brother’s phone was switched off,” the deceased’s brother, Shashidhar, told reporters.

The police said the next day, they also received a distress call from the woman, saying that her partner’s life could be in danger.

“A probe into the matter was initiated on Friday after the man’s family lodged a missing complaint. On Saturday, our control room received a call from a woman, claiming that her boyfriend’s life was in danger. She claimed that her family would hurt him and sought help. She was crying over the phone,” Vijayapura superintendent of police (SP) HD Anand said.

Immediately after the call, the SP said, a team was rushed to the woman’s house and she was brought to the police station.

After talking to the woman, we summoned her family, the SP said. “During questioning, her 22-year-old brother and 40-year-old uncle were arrested after they admitted to killing the man and murdering him,” he added.

“They led us to the well where they had dumped the body,” the officer said. The body was recovered from a well in Sindgi town.

“The two were in a relationship for the last three to four years. The woman’s family had objected to the relationship. This case had come to notice in the past as well when there was a meeting of village heads with the two families. During the meeting, Ravi was asked to end the relationship,” a Vijayapura police official said, asking not to be named.

The man was reportedly warned by the woman’s family in the past, the official added.

Following the incident, a first information report (FIR) was registered and the accused were booked under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code, police said, adding that a probe is underway to ascertain the role of orders in the crime.

The hate crime comes nearly a month after a 24-year-old Muslim man was hacked to death by the kin and relatives of a Hindu woman he was in a relationship with.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON