Hindu non-profit org Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat contributes Rs1 crore for Ram Mandir

The Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, a Hindu non-profit organisation, has contributed Rs1 crore for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Chairperson of the Parishat Dr Vishaka Tripathi said that the amount was directly transferred to the bank account of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya.

On the occasion, Dr Vishaka, Dr Krishna Tripathi and Dr Shyama Tripathi, daughters of founder of the Parishat Kripalu Ji Maharaj, stated that the Parishat wants to see a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s nationwide campaign, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, for the construction of Ram Mandir started on January 15 and will continue till February 27.

During this campaign, VHP workers will approach around 1.2 million families and 5.5 million people.

The temple’s construction is expected to cost around Rs1,100 crore. The country’s leading construction company, Larsen and Toubro, is constructing the temple for free.

Experts of Tata Consulting Engineers are also assisting in the construction work.