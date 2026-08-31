HT First Read Aug 31: ED steps into NEET-UG leak case, 2 shooters in singer's murder killed

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ED steps into NEET-UG paper leak case, seeks CBI's records

A protester at a demonstration over the NEET-UG issue, at Parliament Street, in New Delhi on July 22. (PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate has formally sought the Central Bureau of Investigation’s complete case records in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, as the financial crimes agency examines the alleged financial trail behind the examination scandal, people familiar with the development said on Sunday. The move could add a new dimension to the investigation. Click here to know more.

India, Uzbekistan upgrade ties, eye $5billion trade, uranium supply deal

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India and Uzbekistan on Sunday raised their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, set a target of $5 billion in annual trade by 2030 and agreed to work for the long-term supply of uranium during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. This was Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan, which he described as being at the heart of India's engagement with Central Asia. Click here to read more.

2 suspects in Ankit Baliyan’s murder case killed in encounter: UP cops

Deep Dive What steps is the Enforcement Directorate taking in the NEET-UG paper leak case? The Enforcement Directorate has sought the Central Bureau of Investigation's complete case records regarding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak to examine the alleged financial trail related to the examination scandal. Why is the ED investigating the NEET-UG paper leak for financial irregularities? The ED is looking into the financial aspects of the NEET-UG paper leak case to understand potential transactions and irregularities, which could indicate a broader financial conspiracy linked to the examination. How has the CBI involved in the NEET-UG paper leak investigation? The CBI has filed a charge sheet naming 13 accused individuals in the NEET-UG paper leak case and is investigating the alleged conspiracy that includes tracing the leak from the paper setters to the candidates.

Two suspected shooters in Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan's murder case were shot dead in an alleged encounter in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. He was fatally shot in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district as he stepped out of a gym on Wednesday evening. A viral social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi gang had claimed responsibility for the murder. Read more here.

Delhi toddler's bruises led parents to doctor, then CCTV exposed abuse at playschool

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{{^usCountry}} A three-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a chair and physically abused for days at a playschool with international branches in northeast Delhi's Maujpur, police said. His parents noticed behavioural changes and bruises, and a doctor confirmed signs of assault. CCTV footage obtained from the school later revealed the abuse. The parents have also alleged possible sexual harassment. An attendant has been arrested, while a teacher, the principal, and the director have been booked. Click here to know more. Mihir Ahuja on playing a Kargil hero: 'You immortalised my character' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A three-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a chair and physically abused for days at a playschool with international branches in northeast Delhi's Maujpur, police said. His parents noticed behavioural changes and bruises, and a doctor confirmed signs of assault. CCTV footage obtained from the school later revealed the abuse. The parents have also alleged possible sexual harassment. An attendant has been arrested, while a teacher, the principal, and the director have been booked. Click here to know more. Mihir Ahuja on playing a Kargil hero: 'You immortalised my character' {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Mihir Ahuja's latest role gave him something rare — a real war hero's blessing. In Operation Safed Sagar, he plays Flying Officer C.H. Bal Reddy, even sitting inside a MiG-21 cockpit to bring the IAF officer's story to screen. But the real thrill, he says, was meeting the officers who reshaped his views on courage and discipline. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Mihir opens up about that surreal moment and the compliment from Bal Reddy he'll never forget. Read the interview here.

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