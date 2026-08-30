Uranium supply deal, $5 billion annual trade by 2030: India-Uzbekistan strengthen ties during PM Modi's visit

"A stronger India-Uzbekistan partnership will be a powerful force for peace, progress and prosperity in Central Asia," he added.

"Uzbekistan is at the heart of Central Asia and is at the heart of India's engagement in the region," PM Modi said.

India and Uzbekistan elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on Sunday following the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Marking the 15th anniversary of the strategic partnership, the two nations set a target of $5 billion in annual trade by 2030, agreed to establish a framework for long-term supply of uranium from Uzbekistan to India, and more.

How will the long-term uranium supply agreement between Uzbekistan and India impact their civil-nuclear energy collaboration?

How will the long-term uranium supply agreement between Uzbekistan and India impact their civil-nuclear energy collaboration?

What is the significance of the $5 billion annual trade target set between India and Uzbekistan by 2030?

What is the significance of the $5 billion annual trade target set between India and Uzbekistan by 2030?

"Elevation of India-Uzbekistan relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Boost trade to over 5 billion dollars by 2030. Increase cooperation in infrastructure, DPI, AI, critical minerals, energy, space and more. Enhance market access, connectivity, banking and payments," the PM posted.

PM Modi shared the key outcomes of the meeting with President Mirziyoyev in Tashkent in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Trade expansion, payment systems, and more India and Uzbekistan set a bilateral trade target of $5 billion annually by 2030, up from the present of over $1 billion.

Speaking about trade and investment, the Prime Minister said that matters including market access, connectivity, banking, and payment systems will be addressed in a structured manner.

The discussions between the two leaders focused on trade, investment, infrastructure, digital public infrastructure (including UPI), information technology, critical minerals, defence and security, education, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, according to news agency PTI.

Also Read | PM Modi lands in Uzbekistan on two-nation visit; President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives him

Long-term uranium supply, defence ties The two nations agreed to establish a framework for long-term supply of uranium from Uzbekistan to India in line with cooperation in the civil-nuclear energy sector.

Following this, MEA secretary (West) Sibi George informed that “positive discussions” took place about the supply of uranium to India. He also noted that the two nations are close to signing an agreement.

“Positive discussions have happened on a long-term arrangement for the supply of uranium to India. We are close to signing an agreement very shortly. The level of bilateral ties between the two countries has been raised to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which, as I mentioned, includes a Foreign Minister-level Coordination Group and raising the level of the Joint Commission Meeting, or the Intergovernmental Commission, from the Secretary level to the Ministerial level,” George noted.

"A Business Summit will be held to boost economic ties, and both sides will work on a long-term arrangement for the supply of Uranium. Both sides also set a target of bilateral trade of $5 billion by 2030. That is in the next three years," he added.