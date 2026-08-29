PM Modi lands in Uzbekistan on two-nation visit, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives him

The two leaders were seen sharing a hug and handshake after PM Modi's arrival. The Prime Minister is expected to hold delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Mirziyoyev during the visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan on Saturday, kicking off the first leg of his two-nation visit. After he landed in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the airport by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

PM Modi lays lays wreath at Yangi Uzbekistan Park in Tashkent PM Modi, after his arrival, laid a wreath at Yangi Uzbekistan Park in Tashkent, ANI news agency reported. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Uzbek leader Mirziyoyev during the ceremony.

Yangi Uzbekistan Park is one of the country's largest public parks, and was opened on August 31, 2021, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence. This is the Prime Minister's fourth visit to Uzbekistan, after diplomatic engagements in 2015, 2016 and 2022.

PM Modi is expected to travel to Bishkek next at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic to participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

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What’s on PM Modi’s two-nation visit agenda? The Uzbekistan visit, from August 29 to 30, will be followed by his trip to the Kyrgyz Republic from August 31 to September 1 for the SCO Summit. During his visit to Uzbekistan, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with the country's President Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The two leaders are set to review cooperation across key sectors including digital connectivity, energy, trade and investment, education, defence, and people-to-people ties, and also set the agenda for the future. They will also discuss perspectives on advancing the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030, the statement said. During the visit, PM Modi is also expected to visit the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

According to the official statement, on the sidelines of the summit in Bishkek, Prime Minister will hold several bilateral meetings with SCO leaders. In addition, he is also scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games. The Prime Minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin there, as HT reported earlier.