Trade, defence and bilateral ties: What’s on PM Modi’s Uzbekistan visit agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a four-day official visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, where he will hold bilateral talks and attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. (PTI)

The Uzbekistan visit, from August 29 to 30, will be followed by his trip to the Kyrgyz Republic from August 31 to September 1 for the SCO Summit.

This will be Modi’s fourth visit to Uzbekistan since he became Prime Minister.

Also Read | PM Modi heads to Uzbekistan, SCO; meet with Putin on the cards

PM Modi's Uzbekistan visit - What's on the agenda PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), said. The two leaders are set to review cooperation across key sectors including digital connectivity, energy, trade and investment, education, defence, and people-to-people ties, and also set the agenda for the future. They will also discuss perspectives on advancing the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030, the statement said. PM Modi is also expected to visit the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. PM shares update on bilateral talks Sharing an update about the agenda for the four day visit, PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Over the next few days, will be in Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic."

He added, "The programmes include: Bilateral talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent to improve the India-Uzbekistan friendship. Visit to the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies."

"Multilateral and bilateral meetings at the SCO Summit in Bishkek," the PM added in the post.