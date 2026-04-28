Rajnath Singh arrives in Kyrgyzstan for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Ministers meeting

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday departed for Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers meeting, amid instability in West Asia following the US-Israel war with Iran. efence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with members of the Indian diaspora, in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic. (@IndiaInKyrgyz)

Steps to mitigate the impact of the war are likely to be discussed during the meeting, the defence ministry said.

“This year’s SCO meeting is taking place in the backdrop of geopolitical turmoil being witnessed due to the situation in West Asia. The SCO, one of the largest political and economic organisations of the region, may discuss measures to reduce the impact of the ongoing conflict,” it said on Monday.

Iran is part of the SCO, a 10-member bloc.

Last week, Singh said in Germany that the geopolitical instability in West Asia, driven by the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, is no longer a regional issue, given its far-reaching implications for global energy security, food security, and economic stability. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, he said, are not distant events but stark realities with direct implications for India’s security and economic stability.

“During the meeting, the defence ministers of various member countries will deliberate upon a number of issues concerning the defence and security of the region. Issues related to international peace, counter-terrorism and defence cooperation among SCO member states will also be discussed,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The meeting also comes a year after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, a strike that led India to launch Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

“Looking forward to attend the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow. Shall highlight India’s commitment towards global peace, amidst the security challenges prevailing in the world, apart from conveying India’s consistent stance on Zero Tolerance for Terrorism and Extremism. Will also be interacting bilaterally with the counterparts of other SCO Member states and with the Indian Community at Bishkek,” Singh wrote on X on Monday.