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Thousands of ISRO employees question fate, write to chairman amid privatisation push

India’s drug regulator has traced a batch of the anti-rabies vaccine Abhayrab, which it flagged as misbranded. (Unsplash)

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Six years after the government opened the space sector to private companies, nine associations representing thousands of Isro employees have sought official clarification on the proposed transfer of the space agency’s manufacturing and operational functions to private entities. In a letter dated September 4 to Isro chairman and Department of Space (DoS) secretary V Narayanan, the associations sought clarity on the government’s privatisation policy, Isro’s future role, and the consequences for serving employees and future recruitment. Click here to read more.

CDSCO flags substandard anti-rabies vaccine, traces it to Delhi flat

India’s drug regulator has traced a batch of the anti-rabies vaccine Abhayrab, which it flagged as misbranded and not of standard quality after it failed a potency test, to an unlicensed flat in north Delhi from where police seized the vials in April, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation said on Saturday. Four people have been arrested in the case. The seizure is the second time in less than two years that counterfeit Abhayrab doses have surfaced in India. Click here to read more.

Congress replaces Bhupesh Baghel with Sachin Pilot as Punjab in-charge amid internal discord

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Deep Dive What recent actions has CDSCO taken regarding the Abhayrab anti-rabies vaccine? The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) flagged a batch of the Abhayrab anti-rabies vaccine as misbranded and substandard after it failed a potency test, and traced it to an unlicensed flat in north Delhi where vials were seized. Why are ISRO employees concerned about the government's privatization policy? ISRO employees are concerned that the privatization policy may lead to job insecurity, reduced future recruitment, and a diminished role for ISRO in manufacturing and operational functions, as indicated by recent statements from officials. How did the CDSCO confirm that the seized Abhayrab vials were substandard? The CDSCO confirmed the substandard quality of the seized Abhayrab vials through tests that showed they failed potency metrics and were improperly stored, and noted several discrepancies in labeling compared to the original batch samples.

{{^usCountry}} Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday removed Bhupesh Baghel as the general secretary in-charge of the poll-bound Punjab, replacing him with former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. The party also appointed Randeep Surjewala as Gujarat in-charge, another state going to polls next year, shaking up the organisation ahead of the series of upcoming elections. The Congress has also moved its three more in-charges (apart from the general secretaries) to other states. A senior Congress leader remarked that this is one of the biggest reshuffles at the higher level of the party organisation. Read more here. Zee Founder Subhash Chandra faces CBI heat over defaulted loans, ₹ 1,322 crore loss to LIC Housing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday removed Bhupesh Baghel as the general secretary in-charge of the poll-bound Punjab, replacing him with former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. The party also appointed Randeep Surjewala as Gujarat in-charge, another state going to polls next year, shaking up the organisation ahead of the series of upcoming elections. The Congress has also moved its three more in-charges (apart from the general secretaries) to other states. A senior Congress leader remarked that this is one of the biggest reshuffles at the higher level of the party organisation. Read more here. Zee Founder Subhash Chandra faces CBI heat over defaulted loans, ₹ 1,322 crore loss to LIC Housing {{/usCountry}}

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The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an FIR against Essel Group chairperson and Zee founder Subhash Chandra for allegedly misleading LIC Housing Finance Limited about his net worth when he stood guarantee for two loans that went into default, leaving the public sector lender with a ₹1,322 crore loss. On CBI’s request, immigration authorities issued a look-out circular against Chandra at all airports, ports and land entry/exit points to ensure he doesn’t leave the country. Read more here.

Rumesh Pathirage's glorious run in 2026 continues, becomes first Sri Lankan to win Diamond League final

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage could do no wrong at this point. After winning gold at the Commonwealth Games this year, the young javelin thrower added yet another title to his name, winning the Diamond League final in Brussels on Saturday night. With his latest accolade, Pathirage became the first Sri Lankan athlete to win the Diamond League final. He won the event after producing a best throw of 89.04 metres in his third attempt at King Baudouin Stadium. Read more here.

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