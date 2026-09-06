Congress replaces Bhupesh Baghel with Sachin Pilot as Punjab in-charge amid internal discord

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday removed Bhupesh Baghel as the general secretary in-charge of the poll-bound Punjab, replacing him with former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. Congress leader Sachin Pilot has now been appointed the party’s general secretary in-charge of Punjab. (PTI file)

The party also appointed Randeep Surjewala as Gujarat in-charge, another state going to polls next year, shaking up the organisation ahead of the series of upcoming elections.

A total of three general secretaries have been allotted new states while another three leaders got dropped, according to a press release issued by party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

The Congress has also moved its three more in-charges (apart from the general secretaries) to other states. A senior Congress leader remarked that this is one of the biggest reshuffles at the higher level of the party organisation.

Baghel, the former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, has been assigned Assam, where assembly elections were held in April this year.

The Congress, according to two insiders, “rewarded” Surjewala by bringing him to Gujarat while he will continue to hold “additional responsibility as in-charge of Karnataka”.

Also read: Sachin Pilot is new Congress Punjab in-charge, Bhupesh Baghel moved to Assam in reshuffle

Karnataka gets fresh organisational focus The reshuffle in Karnataka comes three months after DK Shivakumar was appointed the chief minister in June this year, replacing Siddaramaiah in a transition of power.

Appointed as Punjab in-charge in February 2025, Baghel’s removal comes amid his strained equation with former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who has been demanding that party’s Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring be replaced.

Channi had boycotted nearly all meetings chaired by Baghel in the past few months leading to an impasse that is affecting the poll preparations.

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Baghel had backed status quo in Punjab Last month, Baghel had submitted his report on Punjab to the party high command. It favoured no leadership change in the state. According to officials, Baghel was scheduled to go to Chandigarh on Sunday for further meetings.

In his tweet, Channi thanked the party leadership for the “important decision”.

“A warm welcome to Shri Sachin Pilot Ji on his appointment as General Secretary In-charge of Punjab Congress. Heartfelt thanks to the Congress Party High Command for this important decision,” Channi posted on X.

“Shri @bhupeshbaghel Ji has been a guide and mentor for @INCPunjab and all Congress workers in the state. His guidance has been instrumental in strengthening the party at the grassroots level. Personally, I have learnt a lot from him and will always remain indebted to him. Thankful for everything sir,” Warring wrote on X.

He also congratulated Pilot for his appointment. “His energy and dynamism will for sure add to the vigour of the party ahead of crucial assembly elections just a few months away.”

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Punjab polls loom in 2027 Punjab faces assembly election in early 2027.

In September 2021, the Congress had forced then Punjab chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh to resign and elevated Channi to the post before the polls in 2022.

Baghel’s removal also comes ahead of the proposed Punjab yatra of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Baghel was deeply involved in the preparations for the yatra and held a meeting in Delhi last week.

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“Gratitude to the top leadership for this new responsibility as the in-charge General Secretary of Assam Congress. Congratulations also to all newly appointed General Secretaries / State In-charges...We, all Congress workers of Chhattisgarh, are grateful for the able leadership of Congress General Secretary, the esteemed Shri Sachin Pilot Ji,” Baghel tweeted.

Pilot was handling party affairs in Chhattisgarh. A senior leader from Punjab told HT, “We now expect Channi to attend election-related meetings. The equation will also undergo a change as Pilot, 48, is younger to the 63-year-old Channi. The reshuffle was necessary as Channi is the head of the campaign committee.”

Pilot brings Rajasthan experience Pilot brings considerable organisational experience to the assignment.

He served as Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president from 2014 to 2020 and was deputy chief minister from 2018 to 2020. As PCC chief, he led the Congress campaign in Rajasthan after the party’s poor performance in the 2013 assembly elections and remained at the centre of the party’s organisational revival that culminated in its victory in the 2018 polls.

“His immediate task is likely to be less about organisational restructuring and more about ensuring that the competing factions work together on Rahul Gandhi’s proposed Punjab programme and the party’s election preparations,” said a Congress leader.

Pilot sets sights on Punjab polls Meanwhile, Pilot said the upcoming election in Punjab would be an important opportunity for the party.

“I express my gratitude to the Congress President, the esteemed Shri@kharge ji, CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri @RahulGandhi ji for assigning me the responsibility of Punjab in-charge. The elections to be held in the state in the coming days are an important opportunity for us. Our goal and resolve is to move forward with complete dedication and loyalty and to bring the party to power. I am confident that through collective efforts, a strong organization, and the hard work of the workers, we will strengthen the Congress in Punjab once again and pave the way for a return to power,” Pilot wrote on X.

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More state in-charges reassigned Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat has been given the charge of Chhattisgarh and Shrivel Prasad will handle Maharashtra affairs. PV Mohan, an AICC secretary, is made in charge of Andhra Pradesh.

Venugopal has announced that two general secretaries Jitendra Singh and party veteran Ramesh Chennithala have been dropped in the latest reshuffle. Tamil Nadu Congress president Manickam Tagore, who was in charge of Andhra Pradesh, has also been dropped.

Senior leader Mukul Wasnik will continue as General Secretary, AICC, Venugopal added.