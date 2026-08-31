‘Back Rahul Gandhi or…’: Congress minister’s big warning after TVK’s PM push for Vijay

Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu have threatened to resign from the state cabinet if chief minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam does not accept Rahul Gandhi as the next candidate for prime minister. Kumar added that the party would not compromise on its stand, asserting that Rahul Gandhi is the only candidate the Congress party would support in the Lok Sabha elections. (AICC)

Speaking at an event on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar stated that both Congress ministers will resign if TVK fails to back Gandhi in the 2029 general elections.

Kumar added that the party would not compromise on its stand, asserting that Rahul Gandhi is the only candidate the Congress party would support in the Lok Sabha elections.

These remarks from the Congress come as the TVK continues to push Vijay as the next prime ministerial candidate.

Following the assembly elections, the Congress joined hands with the TVK to form the ruling government in Tamil Nadu.

The newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, won 108 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. TVK then formed the state government with support from the VCK, IUML, Congress, CPI, and CPI(M).

TVK's 'Vijay for PM' push Over the past few weeks, the TVK has pushed the idea of chief minister C Joseph Vijay as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

“People from north Indian states are also looking forward to our leader Vijay; he is the one who has the power to rule the entire India," said senior TVK leader KA Sengottaiyan.

I have travelled with MGR and Jayalalithaa. After these two leaders, Vijay is the force who will not only rule Tamil Nadu but also the future India, following their path,” the leader was quoted as saying by The Print.

However, this push received a sharp rebuke from Tamil Nadu Congress leaders, who said the TVK were still operating in "fan-mode."

“The TVK leaders are still operating in a fan-club mode. So, you cannot silence people who are in the fan-club mode," said State Congress president and MP B Manickam Tagore.