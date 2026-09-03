Punjab assembly elections: Goldy likely to be AAP’s Kharar nominee

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Punjab youth development board chairman Parminder Singh Goldy as the new halka in-charge of Kharar, signalling his possible candidature from the constituency in the Punjab assembly elections slated early next year. According to a party communication, his appointment was authorised by Punjab AAP in-charge Manish Sisodia and state president Aman Arora. (HT File)

The seat is currently represented by AAP’s Anmol Gagan Maan who won the 2022 assembly elections. She was also appointed a minister in the Bhagwant Mann cabinet but later dropped from it in September 2024. In July 2025, she announced her exit from politics and submitted her resignation as Kharar MLA, but the party rejected it following which she decided to continue on the seat.

Goldy’s appointment comes a day after the CM had addressed a Lok Milni programme in Kharar’s Tira village where he was seen sharing the stage with Mann.

According to a party communication, his appointment was authorised by Punjab AAP in-charge Manish Sisodia and state president Aman Arora.

Goldy thanked AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Mann, Sisodia, Arora and the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility, stating that he would work for the organisation and the people of Kharar.

Rise from student politics

Goldy began his political career through student politics while at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, Chandigarh, where he rose from a monitor to vice-president and then president. In 2006, he was elected Panjab University president on a Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) ticket. He joined the AAP in 2013 and was appointed president of its student wing in 2015.