'Cordial, then rough': Inside the Penguin-Sonia Gandhi memoir fallout

Amid the row over the release of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, lawyers from Penguin Random House India (PRHI) said they had made several changes and deletions in the upcoming book. Belonging: A Journey of Love is scheduled to hit shelves at the end of the year. (Rahulgandhi/X)

A controversy has broken out over the Indian publication of 'Belonging: A Journey of Love," which details Gandhi's life, and is scheduled to be released worldwide on November 10.

According to a report by The Indian Express, PRHI lawyers have said that there was a lot of "back and forth" for two months between editors and the author. People familiar with the matter added that the deliberations remained cordial but became "rough" until the deal fell through a few days ago.

The book will be published by Alfred A Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House, while PRHI was responsible for the Indian distribution.

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Lawyers said the key passages objected to were the references made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the role of the RSS in the Indian political landscape, communal divide and the plight of minorities.

Sources further told The Indian Express that Gandhi's lawyers pushed back on the edits, alleging that the publishing house was being "over-sensitive". Gandhi's team added that the numerous edits and deletions would cause two different versions of the book to be released - an Indian and a global edition.