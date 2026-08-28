Penguin India won’t publish Sonia Gandhi’s memoir ‘Belonging’: Report

Belonging: A Journey of Love is expected to chronicle Sonia Gandhi’s journey from her childhood in post-war Italy to her move to India and marriage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi .

With Penguin India no longer in the picture, several publishers are said to be interested in the book. HarperCollins is reportedly close to finalising an agreement to publish and distribute the memoir in India.

The memoir was scheduled for an international release on November 10 through Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Knopf earlier announced an initial print run of 1 lakh copies.

The move follows a disagreement over “editorial changes and deletions” sought by the publisher in a section of the manuscript, which Sonia Gandhi did not agree to, The Indian Express reported.

The book is also expected to cover some of the headlined tragedies in her life, including the deaths of Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. It will likely also include her entry into public life and her years at the centre of one of India’s most prominent political families.

The book is also expected to address her decision not to become prime minister after the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance came to power following the 2004 Lok Sabha election.

In the publisher’s announcement, Sonia Gandhi said, “Much has been written about my family, but few narratives were able to reach into the truth of their motivations, their actions and even their human failings…My story also offers readers a unique perspective of the social and political changes I have witnessed for six decades.”

She has also acknowledged that writing the memoir required her to step outside the privacy she had maintained for decades.

Rahul Gandhi says memoir will tell family’s story This comes days after Rahul Gandhi spoke about his mother’s memoir while paying tribute to his father Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary.

ALSO READ | ‘Only Priyanka and I know’: Rahul on Sonia’s life after Rajiv Gandhi’s death

On X, Rahul Gandhi addressed Sonia Gandhi as “Mama” and recalled the years following Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991.

“Since the day Papa left, I have watched you face everything life threw at you with never-ending courage and dignity. Only Priyanka and I really know what you have been through, and how difficult your life after Papa truly was,” he wrote.