Penguin India won’t publish Sonia Gandhi’s memoir ‘Belonging’: Report
Belonging: A Journey of Love traces Sonia Gandhi’s journey from post-war Italy to India, her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi and life with the Nehru-Gandhi family.
Penguin Random House India (PRHI) has reportedly decided not to publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s much-anticipated memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love in India.
The move follows a disagreement over “editorial changes and deletions” sought by the publisher in a section of the manuscript, which Sonia Gandhi did not agree to, The Indian Express reported.
The memoir was scheduled for an international release on November 10 through Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Knopf earlier announced an initial print run of 1 lakh copies.
With Penguin India no longer in the picture, several publishers are said to be interested in the book. HarperCollins is reportedly close to finalising an agreement to publish and distribute the memoir in India.
ALSO READ | Belonging: Sonia Gandhi’s memoir set to hit shelves in November
Memoir Sonia Gandhi’s most personal account
Belonging: A Journey of Love is expected to chronicle Sonia Gandhi’s journey from her childhood in post-war Italy to her move to India and marriage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
The book is also expected to cover some of the headlined tragedies in her life, including the deaths of Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. It will likely also include her entry into public life and her years at the centre of one of India’s most prominent political families.
The book is also expected to address her decision not to become prime minister after the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance came to power following the 2004 Lok Sabha election.
In the publisher’s announcement, Sonia Gandhi said, “Much has been written about my family, but few narratives were able to reach into the truth of their motivations, their actions and even their human failings…My story also offers readers a unique perspective of the social and political changes I have witnessed for six decades.”
She has also acknowledged that writing the memoir required her to step outside the privacy she had maintained for decades.
Rahul Gandhi says memoir will tell family’s story
This comes days after Rahul Gandhi spoke about his mother’s memoir while paying tribute to his father Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary.
ALSO READ | ‘Only Priyanka and I know’: Rahul on Sonia’s life after Rajiv Gandhi’s death
On X, Rahul Gandhi addressed Sonia Gandhi as “Mama” and recalled the years following Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991.
“Since the day Papa left, I have watched you face everything life threw at you with never-ending courage and dignity. Only Priyanka and I really know what you have been through, and how difficult your life after Papa truly was,” he wrote.
Rahul Gandhi said he was proud that Sonia Gandhi had chosen to share her story with millions of people who had followed and supported her.
“I know how hard it was for someone as private as you to tell the world your beautiful story,” he said, adding that he could imagine Rajiv Gandhi “smiling and looking down proudly at his beautiful Sonia”.
Penguin India's book disputes
Earlier this year, the publisher said it had “not printed” former Army chief General M M Naravane’s memoir Four Stars of Destiny, after a copy of the book was displayed by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.
Media reports had previously carried excerpts from the manuscript, including portions concerning the Galwan clashes and the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.
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