Dimapur, Two NSCN-IM leaders have retracted their remarks questioning former Nagaland chief minister S C Jamir's authority to speak on the Naga political issue after the apex body of the Ao Naga tribe warned of action if the statement was not withdrawn within 15 days. NSCN-IM leaders retract remarks on Nagaland ex-CM Jamir''s right to speak on Naga political issue

Asserting that the Naga political issue could not be treated as the sole domain of any individual, group or faction, the Ao Senden, the top body of the Ao Naga tribe to which Jamir belongs, had warned that failure to retract the remarks within the stipulated period would compel it to take its own course of action in the interest of the Nagas.

NSCN-IM Deputy Ato Kilonser V S Atem and Steering Committee member R H Raising, in a joint declaration on Tuesday, said, "If our comments on September 16, 2026, on S C Jamir have hurt the sentiment of the Ao Senden, it was never meant to do so and therefore, we do retract it forthright."

The controversy followed Jamir's meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in New Delhi on September 10 with a request to press the Centre for early political settlement to the Naga issue.

Days later, Atem questioned Jamir's authority to speak on the Naga political issue, saying that he was not an advocate of the Naga people.

The Ao Senden has maintained that differences that have emerged during the Naga political journey should not prevent individual Nagas from expressing their views on the political issue.

The NSCN-IM entered into a ceasefire agreement with the Government of India in 1997 and has since been holding talks to find a solution to the decades-old political struggle.

The two sides also signed the Framework Agreement in August 2015. However, the NSCN-IM's key demands for a separate Naga flag and constitution, as well as the integration of Naga-inhabited areas, have not been accepted by the Centre, delaying a final settlement.

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