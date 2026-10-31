SP leader Azam Khan detained by ED minutes after release from Rampur jail
The ED apprehended him from outside the jail premises in an alleged money laundering case.
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Friday detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) minutes after he was released on bail from Rampur jail.
The ED apprehended him from outside the jail premises in an alleged money laundering case. "We have apprehended Azam Khan. After following arrest procedures, we will arrest him and produce before Ghaziabad, PMLA court,” Lucknow Zonal official confirmed to HT.
The Enforcement Directorate is probing a money laundering case against the former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister, the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and others. The probe agency on Wednesday attached land and buildings of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, estimating their current market value at approximately ₹1,170 crore.
Located in Jauhar Nagar village, the university is owned by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Azam Khan, who is also its honorary chancellor.
In a statement issued on the matter, the ED’s Lucknow zonal office said its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had identified assets worth ₹426.46 crore as alleged proceeds of crime. The agency claimed that government funds, construction materials and donations from contractors executing public works had been diverted to build the university campus.
The ED arrived at the attachment value after comparing the assessed cost of the campus with expenditure it considered supported by legitimate sources.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More