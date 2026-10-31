Rahul Gandhi hints at big 'reveal' on CEC; BJP calls him 'mock PM'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday warned the BJP against continuing to back chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying he would not survive in his position for long. He also hinted at a possible revelation on Kumar at the mock Parliament session held by the INDIA bloc in Delhi. Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the INDIA Bloc's symbolic public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (AICC)

Addressing the opposition event, Gandhi said, “Gyanesh Kumar won't survive as CEC. If the BJP insists on keeping him after what we reveal, we'll know what its game is.”

Also Read | Anti-SIR protest LIVE: INDIA bloc unanimously passes ‘resolution to impeach’ Gyanesh Kumar at Kharge’s residence

The BJP hit back at the Opposition's mock 'public impeachment' of CEC Kumar, calling it a "mockery" of democracy and Parliament. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of spreading lies about alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and took a swipe at Rahul, suggesting that the Opposition make him its 'mock Prime Minister' for life.

INDIA bloc passes 'resolution' The INDIA bloc unanimously passed a ‘resolution to impeach’ the chief election commissioner. Backing the INDIA bloc's move to seek the 'public impeachment' of Kumar, Rahul said the poll panel chief should be tried for "treason" and justice must be served. Kumar has been under fierce attack from the Opposition over alleged electoral irregularities and the electoral roll revision.

The BJP hit back at Rahul after INDIA bloc leaders' mock Parliament in Delhi. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said the exercise was an attempt by the Opposition to launch Rahul as a leader. He also sarcastically suggested that the Opposition should make Rahul its mock prime minister, just as it had held a mock Parliament.

Rahul trains guns on BJP Speaking at the INDIA bloc's symbolic 'public impeachment' proceedings against Kumar, Rahul alleged that democratic institutions were being shut off to the Opposition, forcing its leaders to hold discussions in a garden.

Also Read | Anti-SIR protest LIVE: INDIA bloc unanimously passes ‘resolution to impeach’ Gyanesh Kumar at Kharge’s residence

"It is absurd that the entire Opposition has to sit in a garden to discuss the CEC's impeachment as every institution is closed for us," he said.

Accusing the BJP of manipulating elections, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the Opposition and the people of India would neither forgive nor forget alleged electoral malpractice.

"BJP may continue to rig elections, but people of India, opposition members won't forgive and forget," Rahul said.

BJP hits back at Rahul Patra took a swipe at Rahul, saying he lacked the political fuel and that the world had understood this. "This 'satellite' is never going to launch," he said.

Taking pot-shots at Rahul Gandhi, Patra said, “And I have a humble request: please, do not dismantle this mock parliament you have created. Just seat Rahul Gandhi on the treasury benches. Leave the T-shirt, have him wear a 'kurta-pyjama' and let him sit there while you chant 'Prime Minister, Prime Minister' like a 'bhajan-kirtan' every single day. Keep him as your 'mock Prime Minister' for life; we have absolutely no objection.”

Describing the Opposition's mock Parliament as a "drama", Patra rejected its allegations regarding changes to Form 6, which citizens fill out to enrol as voters, and accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of lying on the issue.

INDIA bloc passes ‘resolution’ against CEC Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, he accused the Congress of spreading lies about alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission

The resolution was passed later in the day. The resolution stated that INDIA bloc MPs had agreed that Kumar should be impeached on the six charges levelled against him. These include allegations of electoral manipulation, the deletion of voters' names and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The opposition also accused the CEC of being directly responsible for what it termed a "manipulated, truncated and destructive" SIR exercise.

The resolution further accused Kumar of compromising the Election Commission's independence and facilitating alleged electoral irregularities.

The symbolic proceedings came a day ahead of the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Opposition leaders and supporters from various states have started arriving in the national capital for the rally, which aims to highlight alleged electoral irregularities and demand Kumar's resignation.