'Only dignified formal attire’: Bihar orders strict dress code for teachers, ban on DJ at school events

The Bihar education department has put a ban on T-shirts and jeans for teaching and non-teaching staff across all state-run schools and educational institutions. The department also ordered a strict ban on activities such as ‘dancing, DJ setups, disco, and other vulgar or low-standard events’ being held within the school premises. The department clarified that cultural performances like dance and music will strictly be allowed only on designated days outlined in the formal academic calendar—and even then, only within disciplined and decorous limits. (Photo for representation) (HT File)

“Teachers and non-teaching personnel posted in schools and educational institutions must attend only in dignified formal attire during teaching and office hours. Strict compliance with this directive must be ensured and enforced," the order issued by education department director Vijay Kumar Pandey on October 30, 2026 said.

Calling for a strict ban on DJ sound systems, disco dancing, and crude entertainment on school grounds, the notice further said: “Only disciplined and dignified performances of dance, music, etc., scheduled on designated days in accordance with the academic calendar, are permissible.”

It also expressed displeasure over widespread non-compliance to prior circulars aimed at maintaining dignity and professional culture at schools.

The official circular, a copy of which HT accessed exclusively, flagged reports of staff arriving in casual wear contrary to the standard workplace dress code, alongside instances of loud DJ music and ‘lowbrow dance activities’ unfolding inside school premises.

“Teachers and non-teaching personnel posted in schools and educational institutions are arriving in casual attire (such as jeans and T-shirts), which is contrary to office culture. Furthermore, through various channels, it has come to light that activities such as dancing, DJ setups, disco, and other vulgar or low-standard events are being held on school premises. Such conduct and behavior by teaching and non-teaching personnel within school campuses adversely impact the academic environment and are entirely unacceptable,” the order copy mentions.

Emphasising that such conduct deteriorates the academic environment, the department clarified that cultural performances like dance and music will strictly be allowed only on designated days outlined in the formal academic calendar—and even then, only within disciplined and decorous limits.

Drawing a parallel with judicial decorum, the letter referenced the strict formal dress codes enforced by the Supreme Court of India and the Patna high court to uphold the majesty of law. The administration, in the circular, asserted that educators, tasked with shaping young minds, must mirror similar institutional discipline.

School authorities were further directed to enforce mandatory, dignified formal attire for all staff during official duty hours with immediate effect.

District education heads were instructed to monitor premises vigilantly and ensure total adherence, making it clear that classrooms are meant for serious learning, not casual hangouts or party arenas.