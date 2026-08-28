Sonia Gandhi memoir’s India edition likely to feature saree-clad photo clicked by Rajiv Gandhi

Sonia maintained that it is her story and there was no question of allowing any distortions to her telling of her life, a person aware of the matter said.

Sonia's book deal with Penguin Random House India (PRHI) fell through as she refused to make changes or deletions of references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological fount, and Chinese intrusions, HT reported earlier .

Amid the row over publishing of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, the Indian edition is likely to have a different cover than the close-up headshot featured in the international edition, HT has learnt. The Indian jacket is likely to feature Gandhi in a saree, a photograph taken by her husband and former prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi.

Why does Sonia Gandhi believe her memoir should be published without alterations?

Why does Sonia Gandhi believe her memoir should be published without alterations?

Also read: 'Penguin Books willing worldwide, why reluctant in India?' Congress on Sonia's book publication

Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin, is expected to release the memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, worldwide on November 10. HarperCollins in reportedly close to finalising an agreement to publish and distribute the book in India, even as it did not comment when asked.

One of Gandhi’s aides told HT about some of the sections that PRHI wanted removed. Primary among them were her recollections and observations about her meetings with Modi. The aide confirmed that she has gone into details about his comments about her and cited one calling her a “Jersey cow” at a public rally in Gujarat in 2004.

Penguin India clarifies Penguin Random House India issued a statement on Friday following media reports, which claimed that it had withdrawn from releasing Sonia's book.

"Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of 'Belonging' in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish 'Belonging' because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances," the note read.

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The publisher said it's still "keen to publish the book" and stressed that fact-checking and suggesting editorial changes are part of its responsibility.

"As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books. This is a normal part of the publishing process. Throughout the relevant discussions, Penguin Random House India's position was that we remained willing and keen to publish the book. We will not comment further on confidential discussions with the author," the statement further read.