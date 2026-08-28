Two people booked for posting obscene deepfake videos targeting Gandhi family

The Cyber Crime Police here has registered a case against two 'X' account holders for allegedly posting obscene deepfake videos targeting top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, an official said on Friday. (L-R) Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (HT FILE)

Telangana Congress party MLC Venkat Balmoor, in a police complaint, stated that the X posts contain vulgar deepfake videos targeting Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The posts were allegedly shared from accounts identified as Bharat Matrix (@xBharat) and Bhaskar Shastri (@Bhajos1S97051).

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The complainant further stated that videos allegedly circulated through those X handles were contributing to the spread of misinformation and inflammatory content.