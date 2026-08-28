'Penguin Books willing worldwide, why reluctant in India?' Congress on Sonia's book publication
The development came amid a news report that the Indian division of the global publishing conglomerate would not publish the book.
The Congress on Friday raised questions over Penguin Random House India (PRHI)'s alleged reluctance to publish party leader Sonia Gandhi’s much-anticipated memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, asking why the same reservations did not apply to Penguin Books' global release.
The development came amid a news report that the Indian division of the global publishing conglomerate would not publish the book due to alleged disagreement over editorial changes.
“If Penguin Books worldwide can publish, then Penguin's claim of ‘factchecking’ is ridiculous,” a Congress spokesperson said, in an apparent reference to PRHI’s statement that fact-checking and offering guidance that serves an author's best interests is both a right and a duty that comes with being a publisher.
Also Read | Penguin India says never wanted to drop Sonia Gandhi's memoir: ‘Was willing and keen’
Deep Dive
A report by The Indian Express has claimed that the PRHI has decided not to publish the book over “editorial changes and deletions” sought by the publisher in a section of the manuscript – an alleged demand that was refused by Gandhi.
The Indian division of the global publication, however, junked the report. “Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of Belonging in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish Belonging because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances," a company spokesperson said.
Also Read | Penguin India won’t publish Sonia Gandhi’s memoir ‘Belonging’: Report
The spokesperson added: “As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books. This is a normal part of the publishing process. Throughout the relevant discussions, Penguin Random House India's position was that we remained willing and keen to publish the book.”
The spokesperson also said the publication will “not comment further on confidential discussions with the author”.
The memoir is scheduled for an international release on November 10 through Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Knopf earlier announced an initial print run of one lakh copies.
Also Read | Belonging: Sonia Gandhi’s memoir set to hit shelves in November
Belonging: A Journey of Love reportedly chronicles Gandhi’s journey from her childhood in post-war Italy to her move to India and marriage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
The book is also expected to cover some of the headlined tragedies in her life, including the deaths of Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. It will also likely include her entry into public life and her years at the centre of one of India’s most prominent political families.
In the publisher’s announcement, Sonia Gandhi said, “Much has been written about my family, but few narratives were able to reach into the truth of their motivations, their actions and even their human failings…My story also offers readers a unique perspective of the social and political changes I have witnessed for six decades.”
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