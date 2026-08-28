'Penguin Books willing worldwide, why reluctant in India?' Congress on Sonia's book publication

The Congress on Friday raised questions over Penguin Random House India (PRHI)'s alleged reluctance to publish party leader Sonia Gandhi’s much-anticipated memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, asking why the same reservations did not apply to Penguin Books' global release. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (AICC) The development came amid a news report that the Indian division of the global publishing conglomerate would not publish the book due to alleged disagreement over editorial changes. “If Penguin Books worldwide can publish, then Penguin's claim of ‘factchecking’ is ridiculous,” a Congress spokesperson said, in an apparent reference to PRHI’s statement that fact-checking and offering guidance that serves an author's best interests is both a right and a duty that comes with being a publisher. Also Read | Penguin India says never wanted to drop Sonia Gandhi's memoir: ‘Was willing and keen’

Deep Dive Why did Penguin Random House India decide not to publish Sonia Gandhi's memoir? What does Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' cover? Which publisher might release Sonia Gandhi's memoir after Penguin Random House India withdrew?

A report by The Indian Express has claimed that the PRHI has decided not to publish the book over “editorial changes and deletions” sought by the publisher in a section of the manuscript – an alleged demand that was refused by Gandhi. The Indian division of the global publication, however, junked the report. “Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of Belonging in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish Belonging because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances," a company spokesperson said.