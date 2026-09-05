Sukhna floodgate opened for 2nd time this monsoon as Chandigarh logs 31.8 mm rain

One of Sukhna Lake’s three floodgates was opened for the second time this monsoon on Thursday morning as 31.8 mm rain was recorded in the city overnight, taking the lake level close to the danger mark. The gate was kept open for around two hours to release excess water before being closed as the level receded. The gate remained open from 7 am to 9 am to release excess water as the lake’s level neared the danger mark of 1,163 feet. (HT)

Officials said the lake level touched 1,162.90 feet, just below the danger mark of 1,163 feet. Gate number one was opened by around two inches at 7 am and closed at about 9 am, when the water level had fallen to 1,162.60 feet.

The previous opening this monsoon was on August 30.

The 31.8 mm rainfall was brought about due to a shift in the monsoon axis, with the system expected to remain over the region through Saturday and Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Expecting the switch in weather, IMD had already issued a yellow warning for rain for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while dry weather is likely to return from next week. Yellow is the second of the four coloured warning system used by IMD, asking people to stay updated.

Following the release of water from Sukhna Lake, the deputy commissioners of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula were put on alert to remain vigilant in downstream areas. The engineering department has also arranged round-the-clock monitoring at the lake’s Regulator End.

The rain brought down the maximum temperature from 34.7°C on Thursday to 31°C on Friday, 2.1 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature fell from 24°C to 22.8°C, three degrees below. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to climb to anywhere between 35°C and 36°C, and the minimum may hover between 24°C and 25°C.

While September is the last monsoon month, light to moderate showers are not unusual during the month. Despite the latest showers, the IMD’s long-range forecast indicates that rainfall in September is likely to remain below normal. The average rainfall for the month is 131.4 mm.

The lake’s floodgates were opened a record nine times last year, compared with two openings so far this monsoon, reflecting the rainfall deficit recorded in Chandigarh and adjoining states.

Morning Shatabdi delayed by 3 hrs as tree fall damages overhead wire

A tree fall amid heavy rain disrupted railway services on the Kalka-Chandigarh-Delhi sector on Friday, delaying the morning Shatabdi Express by nearly three hours.

The tree fell on the electrical cable system suspended above the tracks and supplying power to electric trains, damaging the overhead equipment (OHE) wire and affecting train movement in the region. The wire was subsequently restored, allowing train operations to resume.

Train number 12006 (Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi), scheduled to depart Kalka at 6.15 am, finally left at 7.55 am. The delay at Kalka consequently pushed back its scheduled 6.53 am departure from Chandigarh. The train eventually left Chandigarh at 10.18 am, nearly three hours behind schedule, leaving hundreds of passengers travelling between Chandigarh, Kalka and Delhi waiting for hours.