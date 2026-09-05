‘ ₹250 crore per km’: Congress MP stuck on Dwarka Expressway amid Delhi rain, hits out at Modi government

As heavy rain lashed Delhi on Friday, causing severe waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city, a Congress MP slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the flooding — pointing to the very infrastructure the government had celebrated. The road appeared to be submerged in the video. (Screengrab/X/@BrijendraSpeaks)

In a post on , Congress MP Brijendra Singh shared a video of him stuck at a tunnel of the Dwarka Expressway due to waterlogging and said that he had been there for an hour. The road appeared to be submerged in the video.

"The tunnel I've been stuck in for an hour now was built by the Modi government at a cost of ₹250 crore per kilometer. This is the very tunnel of the Dwarka Expressway whose inauguration Prime Minister Modi had described as a gear change in people's lives,” Singh said.