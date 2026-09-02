The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it conducted searches at five locations in Chhattisgarh as part of its money-laundering investigation into cases registered for irregularities in examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Chhattisgarh: ED searches five locations in CGPSC case, says key suspect arrested

In a statement, ED said it arrested Utkarsh Chandrakar, nephew of a former aide to the former chief minister, on September 1 under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, after its investigation allegedly established his involvement in activities connected to the proceeds of crime.

The searches were conducted at premises in Raipur, Durg, Dhamtari and Jashpur, ED said.

The money laundering investigation stems from two FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing/Anti Corruption Bureau, Raipur, and the Central Bureau of Investigation, ACB, Raipur, against Taman Singh Sonwani, the then chairman of CGPSC, and others. The allegations pertain to large-scale irregularities in the CGPSC State Service Examinations conducted during 2020 and 2021.

According to the agency, CGPSC examination question papers were allegedly leaked to relatives of accused persons and selected candidates through private brokers in exchange for bribes. The leaked papers were allegedly used to secure fraudulent appointments to senior government posts, including deputy collector and deputy superintendent of police.

The statement said its investigation indicated that more than ₹3 crore was collected in cash by Utkarsh Chandrakar and Dr Vikash Chandrakar from job aspirants, after allegedly assuring them that leaked CGPSC-2021 examination papers would be supplied.

Of this amount, around ₹2.80 crore was allegedly handed over to Anil Chandrakar, the agency said.

ED alleged that Utkarsh Chandrakar also used his uncle, KK Chandrakar, and an officer on special duty in the chief minister’s office at the time to influence job aspirants and collect money from them.

The agency had previously conducted searches on June 3, 2026.

Evidence gathered during the investigation, statements recorded under the law, digital evidence recovered from Chandrakar’s mobile phone and bank statements allegedly established his involvement in the generation, acquisition, possession, concealment, layering, transfer and use of proceeds of crime, the agency said.