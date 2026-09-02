Chhattisgarh: ED searches five locations in CGPSC case, says key suspect arrested
In a statement released on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate said the searches were conducted at premises in Raipur, Durg, Dhamtari and Jashpur
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it conducted searches at five locations in Chhattisgarh as part of its money-laundering investigation into cases registered for irregularities in examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).
In a statement, ED said it arrested Utkarsh Chandrakar, nephew of a former aide to the former chief minister, on September 1 under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, after its investigation allegedly established his involvement in activities connected to the proceeds of crime.
The searches were conducted at premises in Raipur, Durg, Dhamtari and Jashpur, ED said.
The money laundering investigation stems from two FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing/Anti Corruption Bureau, Raipur, and the Central Bureau of Investigation, ACB, Raipur, against Taman Singh Sonwani, the then chairman of CGPSC, and others. The allegations pertain to large-scale irregularities in the CGPSC State Service Examinations conducted during 2020 and 2021.
According to the agency, CGPSC examination question papers were allegedly leaked to relatives of accused persons and selected candidates through private brokers in exchange for bribes. The leaked papers were allegedly used to secure fraudulent appointments to senior government posts, including deputy collector and deputy superintendent of police.
The statement said its investigation indicated that more than ₹3 crore was collected in cash by Utkarsh Chandrakar and Dr Vikash Chandrakar from job aspirants, after allegedly assuring them that leaked CGPSC-2021 examination papers would be supplied.
Of this amount, around ₹2.80 crore was allegedly handed over to Anil Chandrakar, the agency said.
ED alleged that Utkarsh Chandrakar also used his uncle, KK Chandrakar, and an officer on special duty in the chief minister’s office at the time to influence job aspirants and collect money from them.
The agency had previously conducted searches on June 3, 2026.
Evidence gathered during the investigation, statements recorded under the law, digital evidence recovered from Chandrakar’s mobile phone and bank statements allegedly established his involvement in the generation, acquisition, possession, concealment, layering, transfer and use of proceeds of crime, the agency said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More