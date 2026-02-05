Hoax bomb threat mails target Italy, Japan consulates in Bengaluru, probe on

The consulates of Italy and Japan in Bengaluru received hoax bomb threats via email recently, following which cases were registered in connection to the incident, police said on Thursday. The threat mail read, “5 RDX to blast in Italy Consulate, Bengaluru at 1 PM. Evacuate Diplomats by 10 AM!” (HT file photo)

Police said that after the complaints regarding the threat mails, which were received on January 29, thorough checks were conducted, PTI news agency reported.

The threats were later found to be hoax, according to police. Cases have been filed registered at the Ulsoor and Vidhana Soudha police stations, based on complaints made by officials from the Italy and Japan consulates.

The emails were sent from the id named ‘gaina_ramesh@outlook.com’, officials confirmed, adding that investigation is underway, according to the PTI report.

The complaint from the Italian consulate officials stated that they had received the email on January 29 at 5.25 am on their official email IDs. The threat mail read, “5 RDX to blast in Italy Consulate, Bengaluru at 1 PM. Evacuate Diplomats by 10 AM!”

Officials from the Japanese consulate had also received a similar email from the same ID at 5.32 am, the police said, adding that a case was lodged at the Vidhana Soudha police station following a complaint from the consulate officials.

This comes a month after the Karnataka high court and several district courts across the state faced disruption post receiving bomb threat mails, prompting evacuations and security checks.

At the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka high court, authorities evacuated court staff and suspended hearings. Police teams, including the bomb disposal squad and fire brigade personnel, were deployed, following whicha thorough search of the premises was conducted.

The court premises, including all the buildings and open grounds, were checked, with the authorities finding no suspicious objects. Similar bomb threat emails were received by district courts in Mysuru, Gadag, and Bagalkote, where proceedings were temporarily halted, but nothing was recovered.