Holi 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic | In Photos

Even with the Covid-19 cases in the country resurging, many people across states were seen on roads to mark the Holi celebrations on Monday.
Despite restrictions on mass gatherings as India’s Covid-19 tally has gone up to 12 million, devotees were seen in large numbers at the Banke Bihari Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan, according to news agency ANI. On Sunday too, though low-key than previous years, people gathered in huge numbers for 'Holika Dahan', a ritual that symbolises the victory of good over evil.
Several political leaders and actors also took to social media sites to extend Holi greetings. While requesting citizens to ensure safe festival celebrations, many of them also posted pictures and videos with their families.
Here’s a look at how Holi is being celebrated amid the pandemic