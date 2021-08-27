Home secretary takes stock of Kerala, Maharashtra Covid situation

New Delhi: Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Kerala and Maharashtra, which have seen a spike in the infections in the last couple of days.

During the meeting, the overall management of Covid-19 situation in the two states was discussed. Of the 46,164 cases reported in the country in last 24 hours, 31,445 were reported from Kerala while 5,031 cases were reported from Maharashtra.

Bhalla, while reviewing the efforts being made by the state governments to contain the spread of infections, said more efforts would be required to arrest the increase in infections, according to a statement by ministry of home affairs.

“This would require adequate intervention in geographical areas having higher infection, through measures such as contact tracing, vaccination drives and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” the MHA said.

Bhalla also suggested the state governments to explore the possibility of placing night curfew in areas with high test positivity rate.

“The state governments were advised that they should continue with their vaccination programmes and incase they required more vaccines, the same would be provided to the extent possible… Efforts must be made to consume the vaccine doses received,” the statement added.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, member health Niti Aayog Dr VK Paul, chief secretaries and police chiefs of both the states also attended the meeting.