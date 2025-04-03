Home to world's most isolated indigenous tribe: 5 facts on North Sentinel Islands

North Sentinel Island, home to the indigenous Sentinelese people and a part of the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago on the Bay of Bengal, has hit the headlines with the arrest of an US citizen, who tried to "illegally enter" the highly restricted region. Satellite image of North Sentinel Island, one of the Andaman Islands, a protected area which is home to the Sentinelese. (Getty Images)

The man, identified as 24-year-old Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, was taken into custody by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday, March 31.

Without any authorisation, Polyakov ventured to the North Sentinel from the Khurmadera beach of the archipelago, police officials said.

Facts on North Sentinel Island