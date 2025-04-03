Home to world's most isolated indigenous tribe: 5 facts on North Sentinel Islands
The uncontacted island came to the forefront again in the wake of the arrest of an American man, who tried to illegally enter the restricted region.
North Sentinel Island, home to the indigenous Sentinelese people and a part of the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago on the Bay of Bengal, has hit the headlines with the arrest of an US citizen, who tried to "illegally enter" the highly restricted region.
The man, identified as 24-year-old Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, was taken into custody by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday, March 31.
Without any authorisation, Polyakov ventured to the North Sentinel from the Khurmadera beach of the archipelago, police officials said.
Facts on North Sentinel Island
- Sentinel Island, is a part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal, home to the indigenous Sentinelese people, one the most isolated tribes in the world.
- According to survivalinternational.org, Sentinelese reside in their own small forest island called the North Sentinel, wherein they resist all contact with outsiders and attack anyone who comes here. They have made it clear that they do not want any contact. Since the Sentinelese practice primordial hunting and gathering way of life, the Indian government said it respects their lifestyle and so, "adopted an 'eyes-on and hands-off' practice to protect and safeguard their tribe.
ALSO READ | US man enters Andamans island with coconut and can of cola, arrested. Here's why
- The lengths of their 'no contact' norm was known to the world in 2018 when an American missionary named John Allen Chau was killed by the Sentinelese people when he was trying to convert them to Christianity, the website mentioned.
- Sentinelese conduct a nomadic, hunter gatherer way of life and are often thought to be living in three groups. The outlet mentioned that there are two types of houses as well, large communal huts with several hearths for families, and more temporary shelters with no sides. The women of the tribe wear fibre strings tied around their waists, necks and heads, while the men also wear necklaces and headbands, but with a thicker waist belt.
- Having kept away from outsiders, without any contact, the people of the Sentinel Island are seemingly extremely healthy and thriving. The survivinginternational.org are sometimes seen on the shores of the North Sentinel, looking proud, healthy and strong.
News / India News / Home to world's most isolated indigenous tribe: 5 facts on North Sentinel Islands
SHARE
Copy