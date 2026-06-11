Homemakers are ‘nation builders’, their work worth minimum 30,000/month: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the unpaid domestic work performed by homemakers must be monetised at a minimum of ₹30,000 per month while calculating compensation for their deaths in road mishaps, declaring that homemakers deserve to be recognised as “nation builders”.

The judgment is expected to have far-reaching implications. (File photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a significant ruling likely to reshape compensation awards in motor accident cases across the country, a bench of justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh rejected the long-standing judicial practice of equating the notional income of homemakers with the wages of skilled labourers, holding that such an approach fails to capture the true economic and social value of domestic care work.

“We have evolved a new principle and laid down that loss of domestic care should be monetised as minimum ₹30,000 per month, in addition to all other available avenues under the Supreme Court judgment in the Pranay Sethi case,” said Justice Karol while pronouncing the operative part of the judgment.

Emphasising the central role played by women within families and society, the bench observed that the term “homemakers” should acquire the status of “nation builders”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The ruling came in an appeal arising from a motor accident claim in Punjab where a woman named Reshma died in a road accident in November 2001. Her husband and three children approached the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal seeking compensation. While the tribunal awarded compensation in 2003, the matter remained embroiled in litigation for years, with the Punjab and Haryana High Court deciding the appeal only in December 2024 -- more than two decades after the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ruling came in an appeal arising from a motor accident claim in Punjab where a woman named Reshma died in a road accident in November 2001. Her husband and three children approached the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal seeking compensation. While the tribunal awarded compensation in 2003, the matter remained embroiled in litigation for years, with the Punjab and Haryana High Court deciding the appeal only in December 2024 -- more than two decades after the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Expressing concern over such delays, the Supreme Court said motor accident compensation claims should ordinarily be decided within one year. “Such cases should be decided within a year usually,’ the bench said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing concern over such delays, the Supreme Court said motor accident compensation claims should ordinarily be decided within one year. “Such cases should be decided within a year usually,’ the bench said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The court further requested the chief justices of all high courts to monitor motor accident claim cases and issue appropriate administrative directions to ensure that such matters are disposed of within the stipulated timeframe.

The judgment is expected to have far-reaching implications because courts across India routinely determine compensation for deceased homemakers by assigning them a notional income based on prevailing minimum wages, often treating them at par with skilled or unskilled workers. The Supreme Court’s ruling marks a departure from that approach by recognising that domestic care work cannot be reduced to conventional labour-market benchmarks.

The court’s observations build upon a growing line of precedents in which the Supreme Court has acknowledged that the contribution of homemakers has measurable economic value despite being unpaid. In several previous decisions, including Kirti Vs Oriental Insurance Co Ltd (2021) and Arun Kumar Agrawal Vs National Insurance Co Ltd (2010), the top court had cautioned against treating the services rendered by homemakers as valueless merely because they do not generate a formal salary.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest ruling goes a step further by prescribing a concrete minimum benchmark of ₹30,000 per month for assessing the loss of domestic care.

The benchmark will operate alongside the principles laid down by the Constitution Bench in National Insurance Company Ltd v Pranay Sethi (2017), which remains the governing precedent for determining compensation under the Motor Vehicles Act.

In Pranay Sethi, the Supreme Court standardised the law relating to motor accident compensation by recognising future prospects as a component of income, prescribing fixed amounts under conventional heads such as loss of estate and funeral expenses, and seeking greater uniformity in compensation awards across the country.

The court has also repeatedly held that compensation under the Motor Vehicles Act must be “just compensation”-- neither a windfall nor a pittance, and that tribunals should adopt a realistic rather than a technical approach while assessing the financial loss suffered by dependants.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Supreme Court slams threats to retired Bombay high court judge Gautam Patel over 2024 judgement

Thursday’s judgment is likely to significantly enhance compensation amounts in cases involving the death of homemakers, particularly where courts had previously relied upon low notional income figures based on minimum wage notifications.

The ruling also seeks to address another chronic problem in motor accident litigation -- the extraordinary delays in adjudication. Noting that the claimants in the present case were still pursuing compensation more than 20 years after the accident, the bench stressed that the welfare-oriented objective of the Motor Vehicles Act is defeated when victims and their families are forced to wait decades for relief.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON