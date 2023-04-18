7 Bihar excise officers get notice for hooch deaths as Motihari toll rises to 31

PATNA: Seven excise department inspectors were issued show cause notice for negligence by the East Champaran district magistrate (DM) for the hooch tragedy that has killed 31 people, a senior government official said.

nurse examines a man who allegedly consumed suspected spurious liquor in Motihari on April 16 (PTI File)

“Departmental action will be taken against them if their reply is not satisfactory,” said East Champaran DM Sourabh Jorwar as five more people died, leading to an increase in the death toll from 26.

The move comes after Motihari superintendent of police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra suspended five station house officers (SHOs), two anti-liquor task force (ALTF) officials, and nine chowkidars on April 15 and 16 after the hooch incidents came to light during the night of April 14.

Police said 183 people including two village watchmen were arrested during a drive launched by the administration against the liquor mafia and bootleggers on Tuesday.

The chowkidars were posted with Harsiddhi police station in the district and they were arrested during a drive in which they were found in an inebriated condition. “They are being interrogated to know the source of liquor,” the DM said.

Officials said 10 people are undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

