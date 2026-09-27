‘Hooliganism won’t be tolerated; what is his crime?': Rahul Gandhi, AAP rage over Parvesh Verma's slapgate

Opposition leaders have hit out at Delhi minister Parvesh Verma after a video allegedly showing him slapping a young man during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar went viral on social media.

A massive protest was held in Tilak Nagar against the alleged hooliganism of BJP government minister Parvesh Verma. (X@AAPDelhi)

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP government of using force against people who question those in power, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded Verma's arrest and announced a protest in Tilak Nagar over the incident.

Also read | Delhi minister Parvesh Verma loses cool, slaps man filming him during road inspection | Video

Deep Dive What led to the incident where Parvesh Verma slapped a man during a road inspection? The incident occurred during a road inspection when a young man was recording the proceedings and raised concerns about the quality of the road construction, provoking a reaction from Minister Parvesh Verma. Why are opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and AAP demanding action against Parvesh Verma? Opposition leaders accuse Verma of authoritarian behavior and misconduct, suggesting that his actions represent a government that no longer respects public dissent. How has Parvesh Verma responded to the allegations surrounding the slap incident? Verma defended his actions by stating that he was provoked by an AAP MLA's disrespectful behavior and claimed the situation escalated due to abusive remarks directed at his family.

The controversy began after the video purportedly showing Verma slapping the man during the inspection surfaced online.

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over slap incident

Rahul Gandhi said, “A BJP minister from the Delhi government is seen slapping a young man in a video. His crime? He was making a video. A road was being dug up right in front of the minister, and he had a camera in his hand. This is the face of a power that no longer fears the voters.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Ask a question on the street - a slap; ask a question on paper leaks - a lathi charge. Ask a question in Parliament - the mic is switched off. These people do this because they no longer fear that elections can remove them. Vote theft buys this - not just the result, but the arrogance that follows. A government that takes victory for granted doesn't need your consent - it demands your silence and blind devotion,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Ask a question on the street - a slap; ask a question on paper leaks - a lathi charge. Ask a question in Parliament - the mic is switched off. These people do this because they no longer fear that elections can remove them. Vote theft buys this - not just the result, but the arrogance that follows. A government that takes victory for granted doesn't need your consent - it demands your silence and blind devotion,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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AAP demands action against Parvesh Verma

AAP also criticised Verma over the alleged incident and announced a protest in Tilak Nagar.

"Hooliganism will not be tolerated. A massive protest demonstration in Tilak Nagar against the hooliganism of Minister Pravesh Verma in the BJP government. Put the slap-happy minister behind bars," AAP said.

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Former Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal called for Verma's arrest and said he would visit the area on Monday to inspect the road. “Arrest the minister. I will go here tomorrow,” he posted on X.

In another post on X, he said, “A minister of Modi ji slapped a young man publicly for exposing corruption in road construction. I will go to Tilak Nagar tomorrow and inspect this road.”

What CJP said

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said on X, “The Modi Govt wants to 'reach out' to Gen Z. Well, here’s what that outreach looks like on the ground: Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma slapping a Gen Z for asking questions.”

The slapgate

The man who was allegedly slapped later sought disciplinary action against the minister and claimed that an FIR had been registered in connection with the incident. AAP leaders said a complaint had been submitted, but the police had not yet registered an FIR.

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The Delhi BJP expressed regret over the Tilak Nagar incident in which PWD Minister Parvesh Verma allegedly slapped a man during a road inspection. The party claimed that the man was a habitual offender and had earlier been arrested for allegedly assaulting an MCD employee.

In a statement, Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that AAP MLA Jarnail Singh provoked Verma by bringing around 50 AAP workers to the inspection site. Kapoor further claimed that Singh behaved in an "indecent and uncivilised manner".

(With inputs from agencies)