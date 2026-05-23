'Horrific': CM Vijay assures stern action after minor girl sexually assaulted and killed in Tamil Nadu

The sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore triggered outrage across the state on Saturday, with chief minister C Joseph Vijay assuring strict action amid an opposition uproar over the incident.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay (in picture) termed the incident as “horrific” and said such inhuman and unforgivable criminal acts can never be tolerated.(@TNDIPRNEWS)

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Two men accused in the crime have been arrested, police said. A 33-year-old man was booked under the POCSO Act and other charges, including murder, for allegedly sexually assaulting the girl, while his accomplice was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy, news agency PTI reported.

Sexual assault and murder case

According to police, the girl was playing outside her house near Coimbatore when she went missing on May 21 by 5 pm. A complaint was received by 8.30 pm the same day and a case was registered.

The police said it immediately formed five special teams to trace the child. CCTV footages from the area were scanned and technology was deployed to assist probe.

Also read: Twisha Sharma death probe reaches SC, CJI Surya Kant to hear case on May 25

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{{^usCountry}} During investigation, it was confirmed that the 33-year old K Karthi, a native of Nagapattinam district and an acquaintance of the victim's family had lured and taken away the child. Subsequently, the prime accused was arrested from his hideout in an apartment complex. CM Vijay reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During investigation, it was confirmed that the 33-year old K Karthi, a native of Nagapattinam district and an acquaintance of the victim's family had lured and taken away the child. Subsequently, the prime accused was arrested from his hideout in an apartment complex. CM Vijay reacts {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} CM Vijay termed the incident as “horrific” and said such inhuman and unforgivable criminal acts can never be tolerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CM Vijay termed the incident as “horrific” and said such inhuman and unforgivable criminal acts can never be tolerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I share my deepest condolences with the family of the girl," Vijay was quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I share my deepest condolences with the family of the girl," Vijay was quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In connection with the arrest of two men accused in the case, Vijay said the Tamil Nadu government will take stern action to ensure that those who engage in such heinous acts against women and children receive severe punishment under the law. "All immediate and necessary actions for this will be taken," he asserted. What police said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In connection with the arrest of two men accused in the case, Vijay said the Tamil Nadu government will take stern action to ensure that those who engage in such heinous acts against women and children receive severe punishment under the law. "All immediate and necessary actions for this will be taken," he asserted. What police said {{/usCountry}}

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Accused Karthik tried to escape when the police surrounded him at his apartment. In a bid to flee, he tried jumping from the first floor and ended up fracturing his right arm and leg. “When Karthik tried to escape, police teams surrounded him at an apartment. He sustained fractures in his right arm and leg when he jumped from the first floor. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital,” West Zone Inspector General of Police R V Ramya Bharathi was quoted as saying.

Police said the main accused confessed to luring the girl and sexually assaulted her and then strangled her to death in a coconut grove near a pond. It also emerged that R Mohan (30) abetted the crime by assisting the accused and he was also arrested. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

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The crime occurred at a desolate location in a private farm abutting a big lake, she told reporters in Coimbatore. Ramya Bharathi said the case was still under investigation and efforts were on to file the chargesheet at the earliest, expedite trial, and ensure justice to the affected girl and her family.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women said it has taken cognizance of the abduction and murder of the 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore, located about 500 km from state capital Chennai, and has sought from the Tamil Nadu DGP, a detailed Action Taken Report within seven days.

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