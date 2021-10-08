Home / India News / House shouldn’t discuss other country’s issues: Om Birla in Rome
india news

House shouldn’t discuss other country’s issues: Om Birla in Rome

Om Birla, who is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in Rome, made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the UK’s House of Commons.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the Inaugural Session of the 7th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit at Senate of the Republic in Rome.(ANI)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the Inaugural Session of the 7th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit at Senate of the Republic in Rome.(ANI)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 03:52 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Months after British MPs debated the farmers’ protest in India, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no country should raise in its House issues related to the internal affairs of other countries.

Birla, who is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in Rome, made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the UK’s House of Commons.

According to a Lok Sabha Secretariat statement, Birla said that every country has its own sovereignty which other countries should respect. “Birla said that every country has its own sovereignty which other countries should respect. No country should raise the internal affairs of other countries in its Parliament unless those matters affect the interests of that country,” the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
om birla g20 meeting
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out