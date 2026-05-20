How a no to married man's proposal led to Punjabi singer's murder

A refusal to marry an already married Instagram acquaintance allegedly turned fatal for 29-year-old Punjabi singer Yashinder Kaur, known by her stage name Inder Kaur, as she was found dead on Tuesday, a week after being kidnapped at gunpoint from Ludhiana.

Inder Kaur, who had stepped away from singing five years ago to run a boutique and makeup studio, befriended the accused, Sukhwinder Singh, on Instagram about three years ago.(Instagram/ Inder Kaur)

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The police said that her body was recovered from the Sirhind Canal in Punjab’s Neelon. The victim’s family alleged that the murder was orchestrated by 37-year-old Sukhwinder Singh, a married man from Moga, currently based in Canada, after Inder rejected his marriage proposal.

The cops have so far arrested Singh’s father, Pritam Singh, and an aide identified as Karamjit Singh. But Sukhwinder Singh is suspected to have fled to Canada via Nepal.

Met accused on Instagram, discovered his marriage

According to the family, Inder Kaur, who had stepped away from singing five years ago to run a boutique and makeup studio, befriended Sukhwinder Singh on Instagram about three years ago.

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{{^usCountry}} While the family was aware of the acquaintance, relations soured after Inder discovered that Sukhwinder was already married with two children. She refused to marry him or continue the relationship after the discovery, which allegedly prompted the suspect to plot her murder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the family was aware of the acquaintance, relations soured after Inder discovered that Sukhwinder was already married with two children. She refused to marry him or continue the relationship after the discovery, which allegedly prompted the suspect to plot her murder. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the victim’s brother, Jotinder Singh, Inder left their residence in Ludhiana’s Jamalpur colony in a white Ford Figo at 6.30 pm on May 13 to buy groceries, but never returned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the victim’s brother, Jotinder Singh, Inder left their residence in Ludhiana’s Jamalpur colony in a white Ford Figo at 6.30 pm on May 13 to buy groceries, but never returned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The family claimed that during their private search, they learned that Sukhwinder, accompanied by his father, Pritam Singh, a friend named Karamjit Singh and several unidentified accomplices, had intercepted and abducted Inder Kaur at gunpoint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family claimed that during their private search, they learned that Sukhwinder, accompanied by his father, Pritam Singh, a friend named Karamjit Singh and several unidentified accomplices, had intercepted and abducted Inder Kaur at gunpoint. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The family alleged that Sukhwinder travelled from Canada to Punjab via Nepal to execute the crime, hiring two taxis from Moga for the abduction. He reached Nepal on April 29 and reached Punjab on May 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family alleged that Sukhwinder travelled from Canada to Punjab via Nepal to execute the crime, hiring two taxis from Moga for the abduction. He reached Nepal on April 29 and reached Punjab on May 2. {{/usCountry}}

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After allegedly killing Inder near the canal, the suspect reportedly fled back to Canada using the same transit route through Nepal.

Police recovered the decomposed body from the canal at 11 am on Tuesday, May 19, following a tip-off. It was subsequently identified by her family members and taken to the Ludhiana civil hospital for a post-mortem examination. Her Ford Figo car was recovered earlier from the canal.

What the police said

Ludhiana Industrial Area-A assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Inderjit Singh Boparai said a team dispatched to the Sirhind Canal at Neelon recovered the body, which was later verified as the missing woman. He added that the body was decomposed.

“The autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death,” said the ACP. However, the police suspect that the woman was stabbed to death with sharp-edged weapons.

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The ACP said the investigation was underway and that police were verifying specific allegations made by the family regarding the transit route, vehicle tracking, and the individual roles of all suspects named in the complaint.

The accused are facing charges under Sections 103 (murder), 140 (1) (kidnapping or abducting of any person with the intent or knowledge that the individual may be murdered or put in danger of murder) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The police said that more sections will be added to the FIR as the investigation progresses.

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