How a toxic cough syrup led to a pharma firm's shutdown | Coldrif timeline

The manufacturing licence of Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals has been fully revoked and the company ordered to shut down, the state government said on Monday, following a damning investigation into the adulterated cough syrup Coldrif that is linked to the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh. Sresan Pharma owner S Ranganathan is escorted by police to a local court (REUTERS)

The crackdown came after a series of alarming developments in the case in which lab tests found the use of diethylene glycol (DEG) - a toxic chemical historically associated with mass poisoning incidents.

How Coldrif cough syrup led to pharma company's closure | Timeline -Early October 2025 Health authorities in Madhya Pradesh report the deaths of multiple children, with initial suspicions pointing to a contaminated batch of Coldrif, a cough syrup commonly prescribed for pediatric use, marketed by Sresan Pharmaceuticals of Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram.

Samples are sent for laboratory testing.

-October 5-7 Tests by Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department confirm the presence of 48.6 per cent Diethylene Glycol (DEG) in the cough syrup - far beyond permissible limits. Diethylene glycol is a toxic solvent used in industrial products and can cause kidney impairment.

Several states then start banning the cough syrup and centre issues an advisory to all states saying that cough and cold medications should not be prescribed to children below two years.

-October 8-10 Tamil Nadu's Drug Control Department conducts a surprise inspection of Sresan Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing facility.

Officials uncover over 300 violations of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Laboratory Practices (GLP), including poor hygiene, improper record-keeping, and lack of quality control mechanisms.

-October 11 A special investigation team from Madhya Pradesh arrests Raja Ranganathan, owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, on charges of culpable homicide and violations of drug safety laws.

The arrest comes days after the Madhya Pradesh government announces a reward of ₹20,000 for the arrest of Raja Ranganathan.

The Madhya Pradesh police allege the company supplied adulterated medicine without adequate quality checks, leading to the deaths.

-October 13 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts raids under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at the company's premises and associated locations, indicating possible financial irregularities linked to the distribution and sale of the adulterated drugs.

The Tamil Nadu government officially cancels the drug manufacturing license of Sresan Pharmaceuticals and orders the immediate closure of its facility.

A statement from the state government confirms that directives have been issued for a comprehensive review of all pharmaceutical manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu to prevent similar incidents.