Coldrif row: Why are states banning the cough syrup | Explained

Amid growing safety concerns surrounding a specific batch of Coldrif cough syrup, the Kerala government has taken precautionary action by suspending its sale across the state, a measure that follows similar steps taken by a few other states. An official looks at bottles of the Coldrif cough syrup after a raid by the Drug and Pharmaceuticals Department officials (PTI)

Kerala health minister Veena George announced on Saturday that the decision was prompted by reports from other states, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the syrup is suspected to be linked to the deaths of several children.

Also Read | Cough syrup deaths: Madhya Pradesh doctor arrested after 11 children die

The health ministry on Friday said samples of Coldrif cough syrup were tested by state authorities and found to contain diethylene glycol (DEG) exceeding permissible limits. Diethylene glycol is a toxic solvent used in industrial products and can cause kidney impairment.

Coldrif cough syrup row | What we know

– Why is Coldrif cough syrup in news: Coldrif cough syrup, marketed by Sresan Pharmaceuticals of Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram, has hit headlines following the death of at least 14 children due to suspected kidney infection linked to it in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district since September 7. The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday suspended the sale of the cough syrup. Of the 14 deaths, 10 were reported in Parasia subdivision since September 7, PTI news agency cited local officials. Media reports said Rajasthan also reported deaths suspected to be linked to the cough syrup.

– High levels of diethylene glycol found: Officials said that samples of the drug were found to contain 48.6 per cent diethylene glycol, a highly toxic substance. A sample of the syrup, tested by the government drug analyst at the Drug Testing Laboratory in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, was declared "Not of Standard Quality" by the state Directorate of Drug Control.

– States ban Coldrif sale: After Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, the Kerala government also on Saturday banned the sale of cough syrup 'Coldrif' and ordered its removal from the market. With effect from October 1, the sale of the cough syrup manufactured by the city-based firm, has been prohibited across Tamil Nadu, an official of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department said. Kerala also has opted for a complete suspension as a safety measure despite a preliminary probe by the State Drugs Control Department confirming that the problematic batch of was Coldrif cough syrup not sold in the state.

– Telangana issues public alert: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration also on Saturday issued a 'public alert - stop use notice' for Coldrif cough syrup. The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has been "alerted" to reports of the tragic deaths of children in MP and Rajasthan, PTI quoted a release.

– CDSCO initiates inspection: Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has also initiated risk-based inspection of drug manufacturing units in six states following collection of 19 samples including that of cough syrups, antipyretics and antibiotics in the wake of child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The manufacturing units are in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra where 19 samples of different drugs were manufactured, sources in the health ministry said.

– Centre's advisory to all states: The Centre on Friday had issued an advisory to all states saying that cough and cold medications should not be prescribed to children below two years. The DGHS, Union Health ministry in its advisory mentioned that Cough syrups are generally not recommended for ages below five years and above that, any use should follow careful clinical evaluation with close supervision and strict adherence to appropriate dosing, the shortest effective duration and avoiding multiple drugs combinations.