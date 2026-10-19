‘How can public feel safe?’: Zeeshan Siddique claims ‘four threats in two months’ after Tiger Shroff incident

NCP(SP) leader Zeeshan Siddique has questioned the safety of residents in Mumbai following the shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, while claiming that he received four threats in the past two months.

Zeeshan Siddique said it was “deeply unfortunate that such incidents are happening to politicians and actors alike.” (HT Photo/ Satish Bate)

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“If I, as an MLA, receive constant threats and my security is not increased, then how can the general public possibly feel safe?” Zeeshan, whose father Baba Siddique lost his life in a shooting incident in 2024, asked. His remarks come after three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at Tiger Shroff's vehicle on Sunday evening.

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{{^usCountry}} While Shroff escaped unhurt, three others, including his driver and an autorickshaw driver, sustained injuries in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Shroff escaped unhurt, three others, including his driver and an autorickshaw driver, sustained injuries in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What happened in the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai? Three motorcycle-borne men fired at least five rounds at Shroff’s vehicle near Pushpa Park after he had played football. Shroff escaped with minor abrasions, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured. How are Mumbai Police investigating the attack on Tiger Shroff? Police have formed teams to investigate, reviewed CCTV footage and recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the shooting. Two people have been detained for questioning, and police are examining station footage to identify the suspects. What did Zeeshan Siddique say about his security after the Tiger Shroff attack? Siddique said he had received four threats in two months but his security had not been increased. He questioned how the public could feel safe and urged the Maharashtra government to take strict measures.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff in car, 5 shots fired, then 3 men flee on bike: New video of attack surfaces

‘Deeply unfortunate that such incidents happening’: Zeeshan

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Reacting to the attack on Shroff's vehicle, Zeeshan told news agency ANI, “It is highly unfortunate that such things occur in a city like Mumbai—a city often called the ‘city of dreams.’”

The NCP(SP) leader said it was “deeply unfortunate that such incidents are happening to politicians and actors alike.” He sought accountability from the Maharashtra government, claiming the incident was an “intelligence failure.” He further alleged that despite him receiving threats, his security had not been increased.

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“.. I have received four threats in the last two months, yet my security has not been increased. Is the government waiting for Zeeshan Siddique to be shot before they consider enhancing security?” he questioned. “This is deeply unfortunate, and I believe the government must take the strictest possible measures...” Zeeshan told ANI.

‘Still seeking justice’: Zeeshan on Baba Siddique's death; demands interrogation of Lawrence Bishnoi

Zeeshan also demanded further investigation into the murder of his father, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, and sought interrogation of Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi in the case.

“My father was murdered—this happened in 2024—and even now, we are still seeking justice everywhere; we remain hopeful for justice. But this should never have happened,” he told ANI.

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Also Read | 'Anyone who works with Salman Khan will be next': After attack on Tiger Shroff, Lawrence Bishnoi gang issues fresh threat

“Whether it is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang or any other—including Anmol Bishnoi—we have made every possible effort. My family and I had urged the US government to facilitate the return of Anmol Bishnoi to India,” Zeeshan said. He said that the Mumbai Police did not “have the opportunity” to interrogate Anmol despite this.

An MCOCA had, earlier this year, directed the Mumbai Police to secure the custody of Anmol Bishnoi. However, cops had then said that a central government order restricting Lawrence Bishnoi’s removal from Tihar Jail prevented his physical custody.

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“As for Lawrence Bishnoi, I believe he is currently held in a jail in Gujarat. We strongly advocate for his interrogation as well. If there are claims that he was involved in my father’s murder, it is crucial to uncover who the mastermind was,” Zeeshan said.