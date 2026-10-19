Tiger Shroff in car, 5 shots fired, then 3 men flee on bike: New video of attack surfaces

The video appears to show two assailants shooting at Shroff’s vehicle before fleeing on a motorcycle alongside a third man. One of them can be seen firing repeatedly, while the second also appears to try to open fire. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the visuals.

A video circulating on social media shows several rounds being fired at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Police said the incident occurred around 7pm near Pushpa Park in Juhu , close to Jamnabai Narsee School, as Shroff was returning from playing football at a club.

“We had called and explained to him (Tiger Shroff) but he did not understand. So today, we explained to him rather well that whoever in the Mumbai film industry does not abide by what we say or work with Salman Khan are next in line. Wait and watch,” they said in the post in Hindi, which was accompanied by a voice message.

Soon after the shooting, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang , Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility for the attack in posts on various social media platforms.

Has the Lawrence Bishnoi gang been confirmed as responsible for the attack on Tiger Shroff?

Has the Lawrence Bishnoi gang been confirmed as responsible for the attack on Tiger Shroff?

Was Tiger Shroff injured in the Juhu shooting, and what happened to his driver?

Was Tiger Shroff injured in the Juhu shooting, and what happened to his driver?

Where and when was Tiger Shroff’s car targeted in the shooting incident?

Where and when was Tiger Shroff’s car targeted in the shooting incident?

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Kumar Garg said Shroff suffered minor abrasions, while his driver, Firdos, sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand. Both were taken to Nanavati Hospital for treatment. Shroff was later discharged, while his driver was admitted as he might require surgery for the gunshot injury, hospital sources told HT earlier.

Autorickshaw driver Umesh Chavan, 35, was taken to Cooper Hospital after being shot in the chest. A hospital spokesperson said he had a bullet entry wound “2 cm below his left nipple” and was admitted to the surgery department. Doctors said his condition was stable.

Mumbai Police personnel reached the spot after receiving news of the incident. The area was cordoned off, and ballistics experts were called to collect shell casings from the scene.

“We have formed 15 teams and launched a search for the assailants. The primary reason and motive behind the shooting are unclear, and the probe underway will ascertain that,” a police officer said.

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from cameras installed near the scene, the officer added. Later in the evening, one person was detained in Santacruz in connection with the case. However, details about the person's identity and suspected role were not available at the time of publication.

The incident has caused a stir across the film industry, reviving memories of recent attacks on prominent film personalities allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang.

(With inputs from Megha Sood)