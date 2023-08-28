News / India News / How Delhi will turn into a ‘fortress’ for G20 Summit

How Delhi will turn into a ‘fortress’ for G20 Summit

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 28, 2023 02:43 PM IST

The summit will be held at the revamped Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10.

Security agencies are leaving no stone unturned for the G20 Summit, which will be held at Delhi's revamped Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, foreign intelligence agencies, too, are involved in the exercise, with their engagement, however, limited to keeping their respective leaders safe.

New Delhi, India - Aug. 27, 2023: Traffic is being stopped as Delhi Police along with Traffic Police officials conducts a Carcade Rehearsals for the G20 Delegates ahead of G20 summit at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, August 27, 2023. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Aug. 27, 2023: Traffic is being stopped as Delhi Police along with Traffic Police officials conducts a Carcade Rehearsals for the G20 Delegates ahead of G20 summit at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, August 27, 2023. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Foreign agencies: As per the report, intelligence bodies of almost all the participating countries are in close contact with the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), the host nation's foreign intelligence agency and its domestic counterpart, respectively, for a smooth conduct of the event.

These foreign agencies include the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to the United Kingdom's Military Intelligence (MI6), China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), among others,

Commando squads: Closest to the venue will be the Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos, while the elite National Security Guards (NPG), also known as the ‘Black Cats,’ have been deployed as well. Delhi Police personnel, along with their counterparts from the paramilitary forces, have also been deployed.

To detect a potential aerial threat, anti-drone radars will be used, while helicopter-borne commando teams of the Indian Army, equipped with modern weapons, are tasked with destroying such threats.

1600 security personnel for hotels: As many as 1600 security personnel will guard nearly 2 dozen hotels where the guests will stay. Mobile fire tenders will operate on the routes to be used by the VVIP guests.

