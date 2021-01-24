Dhaka turned towards India for vaccine after China wanted Bangladesh to share clinical trials' cost
Amidst questions over the efficacy of Chinese CoronaVac vaccine, Bangladesh turned towards India for the supply of Serum Institute of India (SII)’s Covishield jab after Beijing brazenly asked Dhaka to share costs of clinical trials of Sinovac manufactured drug in the SAARC country.
India, in sharp contrast, sent a gift of two million doses of Covishield vaccine to Dhaka on January 21 as well as facilitated a commercial contract of 30 million doses with the Pune-based SII. The Indian gift to Dhaka was a fulfilment of the assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the December 17, 2020, virtual summit. Both the countries have been cooperating in the field of Covid-19 vaccine, including Phase III testing, distribution, co-production and delivery in Bangladesh.
Also read | Countries seek doses of SII’s Covishiled after concerns over Chinese vaccine
The leadership of Sri Lanka and Nepal also expressed their apprehension about the Chinese vaccine to their Indian interlocutors. The demand of Indian vaccine has come from small countries far and away like Barbados, whose Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley wrote to PM Modi on January 22 for the supply of 200,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine with the proviso of purchasing half of the doses. The request has been approved.
Also read | Will India send vaccines to Pak if there is a request? MEA responds
According to diplomats based in Dhaka and Delhi, around October 2020, the Chinese wanted to sign a contract with the Sheikh Hasina government to supply CoronaVac vaccines. One of the terms of the contract was that Dhaka had to share the cost of the clinical trials. While Dhaka refused to share the cost of the trials, the Chinese company said that Bangladesh could not be an exception to not sharing costs as Sinovac was putting the same conditions for countries in which clinical trials were conducted and as a precursor to jab supplies.
Also read | Global Covid-19 infections near 100 million mark
It was only then that Dhaka moved swiftly and tied up with SII with the Modi government doing the facilitation for commercial supply of 30 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Three million doses of commercial supplies have already landed in Dhaka.
India has already rolled out five million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to seven countries in the neighbourhood, the first being Bhutan on January 20 and the latest being Mauritius on January 22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: When is National Voters Day? What’s the theme this year?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Girl Child Day: Theme, importance, significance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers march from Nashik to Mumbai to take part in 'Kisan Gantantra Parade'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Dhaka got vaccines from India after China asked it to share trial costs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Cold wave and all the latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharp rise in child pornography cases worry experts
- Kerala seems to have made considerable progress in tackling the menace, statistics show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman fighter pilot, soldiers in masks: Key things to watch for this R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China to hold ninth round of talks to resolve Ladakh border standoff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally soars past 10.65 million with 14,849 new cases
Bird flu: Avoid half-boiled eggs, undercooked chicken, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 2 lakh tractors will be part of Jan 26 'kisan parade': Farmer leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Around 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarakhand to participate in Jan 26 rally
About 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarkhand to participate in Jan 26 rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to continue ban on Chinese apps including Tiktok
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSF unearths tunnel used by Pak to send in terrorists to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox