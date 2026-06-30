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How donations were counted at Ayodhya's Ram temple and how it differed from other UP temples

Investigators examining the donation-counting process at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have identified lapses in handling the cash.

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 12:29 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The investigation into alleged irregularities in collection of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has put the shrine’s finances under scrutiny.

Devotees at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, UP(X/@NarendraModi)

Investigators examining the donation-counting process at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told HT they have identified lapses in handling the cash – which, an HT analysis found, also differ from the processes employed by three other temple trusts in Uttar Pradesh.

According to financial records, 82.78 crore was donated to the Ram temple between April 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026. The trust earned another 138.03 crore as interest on bank deposits over the same period, taking its income to 220.81 crore over the period.

So far, eight employees of the cash-counting staff have been arrested, and police have recovered 79.85 lakh from seven of them. Two senior temple trust members, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, resigned after the controversy erupted.

Counting staff were never asked to wear pocketless clothing, and no government officials were ever included to supervise the counting work. The responsibility to frisk the cash handlers was also assigned to a private agency.

Although CCTV cameras were installed, the footage was automatically overwritten after 45 days. Documentation was weak, there weren’t adequate audit mechanisms and instructions were, officials said.

Also read: Weak safeguards at Ram temple; tighter cash control at other major UP shrines

How other temples manage donations

Three of Uttar Pradesh's other largest temple trusts have institutionalised protocols that point to financial accountability.

At the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, the 56 donation boxes are opened twice every week under the direct supervision of a subdivisional magistrate. “Counting takes place under continuous CCTV surveillance in the presence of bank officials and an independent retired gazetted officer. Every transaction is documented, before being deposited in the government treasury,” said S Rajalingam, chairman of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Board and Varanasi divisional commissioner.

At Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, donations are accepted through three permanently manned receipt counters operating under CCTV surveillance, said Kapil Sharma, secretary of the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan.

At the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, donation management is overseen by a high-powered committee constituted under Supreme Court directions and headed by a retired Allahabad High Court judge. Donation boxes are opened once a month in the presence of the sub-divisional magistrate and committee members, under CCTV surveillance, before collections are deposited into authorised bank accounts.

In all three cases, an outside authority — a magistrate, a retired judge or treasury officials — oversees the process in person.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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