...
...
Next Story

How Gen-Z redefined the language of protest with memes

The posters at Jantar Mantar are fly – “Everyone is gangsta, until the cockroaches start flying”, “Kuchupuchu tum resign dedo na.”

Updated on: Jul 24, 2026, 08:46:15 IST
By Paras Singh, Somya Lakhani
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Anyone who knows their memes will instantly recognise the “Subway Surfers” inspired reels coming out of the Jantar Mantar protest – of Gen Z protesters running on the streets of central Delhi with a policeman chasing after them with a lathi, all set to the tune of the 2012 online game in which the player runs endlessly dodging obstacles.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters sit on barricades during a protest demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak issue. (PTI)
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters sit on barricades during a protest demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak issue. (PTI)

One such reel by a Delhi-based fitness influencer with the caption “Bro thought he can outrun me” has garnered 2.3 million

 
PickOfTheDay
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
Home/India News/How Gen-Z redefined the language of protest with memes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe