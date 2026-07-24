How Gen-Z redefined the language of protest with memes

Anyone who knows their memes will instantly recognise the “Subway Surfers” inspired reels coming out of the Jantar Mantar protest – of Gen Z protesters running on the streets of central Delhi with a policeman chasing after them with a lathi, all set to the tune of the 2012 online game in which the player runs endlessly dodging obstacles.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters sit on barricades during a protest demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak issue. (PTI)

One such reel by a Delhi-based fitness influencer with the caption “Bro thought he can outrun me” has garnered 2.3 million