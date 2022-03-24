Traffic diverted, board examinees asked to leave homes early: UP gears up for Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in tomorrow

Lucknow Traffic Police has announced alternate routes for movement of vehicles in the city in view of Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony on Friday. These diversions will come into effect at 7am (for heavy vehicles) and 9 am (for small vehicles) and remain in place till 10pm, the police said. In a Twitter post police shared two maps outlining the revised routes. Helpline numbers - 9454405155, 6389304141 and 6389304242 - have also been made available.

According to the police all vehicles - except those of the attendees will be diverted.

"Traffic from Ayodhya to Barabanki would be diverted to Chinhut circle," they said.

Traffic from Lucknow to Bareilly will be diverted towards Hazrat Ganj Circle, from where vehicles can exit via Jail Road.

Public transport is prohibited around Ekana Stadium, where Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second time. Separate traffic plans and arrangements for parking spaces have been made to keep traffic around the stadium under control.

The police have also made allowances for students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams - which began Thursday. They will be able to reach test centres via alternate routes.

VIP कार्यक्रम के दौरान दिए गए वैकल्पिक /डायवर्जन मार्ग से होते हुए अपने परीक्षा केंद्रों तक पहुंचे। 10वीं,12वी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में प्रतिभाग कर रहे छात्रों को सूचित किया जाता है कि परीक्षा में प्रतिभाग हेतु समय से पूर्व ही अपने अपने घरों से परीक्षा केंद्रों के लिए निकले — LUCKNOWTRAFFICPOLICE (@lucknowtraffic) March 24, 2022

Students have been urged to leave early to ensure they reach on time.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party meets today to formally elect Yogi Adityanath as the legislative party leader and the new chief minister. Home minister Amit Shah and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das will participate as observer and co-observer.

A grand stage has been set up at the city's Ekana Stadium - complete with posters of proclaiming a 'new UP of new India (naye Bharat ka naya UP)'.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat’s Bhupendra Patel, Karnataka's Basavaraj Bommai, Manipur's Biren Singh and Tripura's Biplab Deb, among others, will attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Goa's chief minister designate Pramod Sawant - who will be sworn in March 28 - is also expected to be present at the event.

Nearly 85,000 people will attend the event in Lucknow.

The BJP registered a landslide victory in last month's election. The party bagged 255 of 403 assembly constituencies, securing 41.29 per cent of the vote share.