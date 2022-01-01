Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / How many Covid cases India may see daily if a surge hits. What experts said
india news

How many Covid cases India may see daily if a surge hits. What experts said

Under the mini-lockdown in Delhi, metro trains are operating at 50% seating capacity.(PTI)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 09:12 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Maharashtra additional chief secretary (health) Dr Pradeep Vyas has recently predicted that Maharashtra may report a total of two lakh active COVID-19 cases by the third week of January. "Based on the current trend of rising Covid cases in the state, it is expected that we will have about two lakh active cases by the third week of January 2022," he told ANI.

Dr Vyas said the narrative that Omicron is mild and not fatal might be misleading. "It's equally fatal for those who are not vaccinated and have comorbidities," he said.

According to IIT-Kanpur professor Manindra Agarwal, the peak will be in early March with around 1.8 lakh cases per day. One in 10 cases will require hospitalisation, he said. Another IIT-Kanpur study Statistical Forecasting : Third Wave of COVID-19-With an Application to India said India's third wave of Covid-19 was about to start around mid-December, 2021 and the peak will be at the beginning of February 2022.

