How Nitin Gadkari earns 4 lakh from YouTube? What is there in his channel?

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that he earns ₹4 lakh per month from YouTube as his viewership skyrocketed during the pandemic. "Viewership of my YouTube channel increased and YouTube now pays me ₹4 lakh per month as royalty," the minister said laughing at an event where he was reviewing the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Bharuch. He never imagined that his speeches will garner so many views and that they will be translated into money, the minister said.

The minister said that during the lockdown he started cooking and giving lectures through video conferences. He was invited by international organisations, universities to deliver speeches virtually and all those videos were uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"I became a chef and started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference. I delivered more than 950 lectures online, including lectures to foreign universities students, which were uploaded on YouTube," he said.

A quick look at Nitin Gadkari's YouTube channel reveals that the channel is a compendium of all his speeches -- be it a press conference, or an interview with a channel, or a live address from a public meeting. And the channel goes back to six years before though at that time the Union minister's activity on YouTube was limited. Only a few videos of the minister inaugurating a project or replying to a question in Parliament used to be uploaded on his channel. The activity picked up a pace in the last two years and now he has 206K subscribers.

In July this year, he also uploaded a video on himself titled 'Things to know about Nitin Gadkari' where he has been described as a visionary leader with an impressive track record. "When all industries were shut in the pandemic, Gadkari empathised with people by conducting over 800 webinars," the video said.