How Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey pact casts a terror shadow over Delhi

Apart from the military ramifications of the Sunni alliance between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey, terrorism against India is also a critical concern as Red Fort suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi and his associate Muzammil Shakil had met their Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind handlers when they travelled to Ankara in 2022.

The vehicle-borne suicide bombing near Red Fort had sent waves across India. (Reuters)

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At least 15 innocents were killed and another 20 injured in the November 10, 2025 bombing when Nabi blew himself up using unstable TATP explosive outside Red Fort Metro Station, opposite the real target Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandini Chowk.

Besides, the Russian intelligence agency FSB in August 2022 had detained a terrorist who had been recruited by an Islamic State leader in Turkey to conduct a suicide bombing in India. The Russian FSB, which shared bare minimum details with India, identified the bomber as a Central Asian native who was radicalized online first and then trained in suicide bombing in Istanbul, Turkey by an unidentified IS representative.

The involvement of Turkey-based operatives in terror attacks against India is a matter of serious concern as this adds up to targeting of India by Pakistan based Sunni terrorist groups like LeT and JeM. What is important is that the Pakistan based terror groups have been known to raise funds in Saudi Arabia in the first decade. An example of this is Hyderabad born Mahmoud Ahmed Bahaziq, who used to collect funds for Pakistan based LeT in Saudi Arabia. Bahaziq was declared a UN designated terrorist in 2008. This was the period during which Pakistani deep state used Indian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to radicalize them for attacks in the Indian hinterland. A number of persons from the Indian diaspora were recruited by Pakistan in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf for attacks against India in the name of 2002 Gujarat riots.

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{{^usCountry}} While Saudi Arabian authorities clamped down on Pakistan's deep state activities in their country against India, the Mecca pact will bring the three Sunni nations very close to each other as a result of which Pak based terror groups against India could expand their activities in Riyadh in terms of fundraising for terror attacks. One must not forget the role played by Pakistani deep state in getting Saudi money in Afghanistan in 1990s in the name of bustard hunting. It was this funding that led to rise of Al Qaida in Afghanistan and LeT/JeM terror camps in Khost, Jalalabad and Kandahar. Will this cycle repeat again is a billion dollar question but Indian agencies will have to be on alert for such situations in future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Saudi Arabian authorities clamped down on Pakistan's deep state activities in their country against India, the Mecca pact will bring the three Sunni nations very close to each other as a result of which Pak based terror groups against India could expand their activities in Riyadh in terms of fundraising for terror attacks. One must not forget the role played by Pakistani deep state in getting Saudi money in Afghanistan in 1990s in the name of bustard hunting. It was this funding that led to rise of Al Qaida in Afghanistan and LeT/JeM terror camps in Khost, Jalalabad and Kandahar. Will this cycle repeat again is a billion dollar question but Indian agencies will have to be on alert for such situations in future. {{/usCountry}}

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