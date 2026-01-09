How to buy Republic Day parade tickets? Step-by-step guide to online booking, offline counters and more

With the Republic Day just days away, the Ministry of Defence has announced the release of ticket sales for the parade this year. The tickets will be available for sale from January 5 to January 14 for three events, including the Republic Day parade, the full dress rehearsal of the beating retreat and the beating retreat. Indian Air Force cadets participate in a rehearsal ahead of the Republic Day parade, on a cold winter morning in New Delhi (AFP)

The tickets can be purchased online from the Aamantran website, or physically from counters set up at six locations, a PIB release said on Friday.

Step-by-step guide to buying tickets online Visit the official website at https://aamantran.mod.gov.in/ and register as a user. If you are already registered, you will need to log in using a mobile number. Select from the available events, between the Republic Day parade, beating retreat full dress rehearsal or the beating retreat parade. Enter identification details, including ID proof, date of birth, name, address, etc. Complete the payment. The user will receive an e-ticket for the entry. Also read: India gears up for a grand 77th Republic Day celebration in 2026. Check schedule, tickets and more

The tickets can only be purchased after uploading a valid photo ID card like Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, and ID Card issued by the Central/State Government.

Dates of events January 26: Republic Day Parade

January 28: Full Dress Rehearsal of the Beating Retreat

January 29: Beating Retreat ceremony

Also read: Public holidays in January 2026: Complete list of gazetted and restricted holidays across India

Where to buy tickets offline? If you don't want to opt for the online mode, the option to book tickets offline is also available at six locations in Delhi:

Sena Bhawan (Near Gate No. 5 inside the boundary wall)

Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No. 3 inside the boundary wall)

Jantar Mantar (Main Gate-Inside the boundary wall)

Parliament House (Reception)

Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (D Block, Near Gate No. 3 and 4)

Kashmere Gate Metro Station (Concourse level, near Gate No.8) Tickets will be available at these locations from January 5 to January 14, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The release also said that the same Photo ID Card shall be carried for the three events.

There are different prices for each event. Tickets for the Republic Day Parade on January 26 are priced at ₹20 and ₹100. Entry to the full dress rehearsal and beating retreat on January 28 is available at ₹20, while tickets for the beating retreat ceremony cost ₹100.