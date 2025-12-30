Public holidays in January 2026: Complete list of gazetted and restricted holidays across India

Public holidays decide when offices pause, schools shut, and travel plans quietly take form. Several public holidays - a mix of national observances and cultural occasions - fall across the month of January in 2026. Some will shut offices entirely. Others remain optional, depending on workplace policy. Full list of Public holidays in January 2026(REUTERS)

Gazetted vs restricted holidays: the basic split

Public holidays in India generally fall into two categories: restricted and gazetted holidays. Gazetted holidays are officially declared by the government. Most central and state offices remain closed. These dates are listed in the official Gazette and apply uniformly across institutions.

Restricted holidays, on the other hand, are optional. Employees can choose to take them off based on personal or religious preference. Offices usually remain operational, though staffing may be lighter. January 2026 includes both.

January 2026 public holidays list

January 1, 2026 - New Year’s Day (Restricted)

The first day of the year is marked as a restricted holiday. While many private organisations observe it informally, it is not a mandatory closure for government offices.

January 3, 2026 - Hazrat Ali’s Birthday (Restricted)

Observed by parts of the Muslim community, this day remains optional for most workplaces, subject to individual leave selection.

January 14, 2026 - Makar Sankranti / Magha Bihu / Pongal (Restricted)

Mid-January brings multiple harvest festivals under one date. The observance varies by region, particularly in states like Tamil Nadu and Assam. It remains a restricted holiday at the central level.

January 23, 2026 - Sri Panchami / Basant Panchami (Restricted)

Associated with Saraswati Puja in many regions, this day is optional and typically observed by educational institutions and cultural bodies.

January 26, 2026 - Republic Day (Gazetted)

This is the only gazetted holiday in January 2026. Government offices, schools, banks, and most formal institutions remain closed nationwide.

What to expect for offices and schools

With Republic Day falling later in the month, January 26 is the primary fixed holiday in the month of January. The remaining holidays depend on internal leave policies and regional observance. Schools, offices and colleges may choose to mark select restricted holidays, but attendance rules vary.

Understanding which holidays are gazetted and which are restricted helps plan time off with clarity.

FAQs

How many public holidays are there in January 2026?

January 2026 includes one gazetted holiday and several restricted holidays, depending on region and employer policy.

Is Republic Day a mandatory holiday?

Yes. Republic Day on January 26 is a gazetted holiday observed nationwide.