How to download SIR form online? Step-by-step guide

As the Election Commission of India carries out the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), confusions and doubts persist over how voters can now complete the SIR enumeration form entirely online. According to the SOP, the online SIR form can be filled only by the elector for himself or herself, as the form requires Aadhaar-based e-sign.

The new digital system, overseen directly by the Election Commission of India, aims to streamline the verification process, reduce paperwork, and ensure that every elector submits their own details through a secure, identity-verified workflow.

The SOP states that the name on the EPIC (2025) must match exactly with the Aadhaar e-sign tool, and the mobile number linked to the elector’s EPIC must be active for OTP verification. If an elector’s mobile number is not linked to the EPIC, the SOP instructs that they must first update it by submitting Form 8.

How to fill the form?

To access the form, voters must log in via the Voters’ Service Portal (voters.eci.gov.in) and select the “Fill Enumeration Form” option.

After choosing the state, the user enters their EPIC (2025) number, following which the portal auto-fetches the elector’s details. An OTP sent to the linked mobile number completes the login stage.

The SOP requires voters to choose one of three categories, whether their name existed in the previous SIR roll, whether their parents’ names appeared, or whether neither did. Based on this selection, the portal either displays the voter’s previous SIR details or asks the user to provide relative information for verification.

Once these checks are complete, the online system generates a preview of the filled enumeration form, enabling users to review their entries. The final step involves Aadhaar verification, followed by a declaration confirming the accuracy of the information submitted.

The CEO’s SOP warns that online submission is permitted only through Aadhaar e-sign, and voters whose identity details do not match the e-sign system must complete the process through their Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The ECI is carrying out SIR exercise in 12 states and Union Territories after concluding it in Bihar in the first phas, which recently went to polls.